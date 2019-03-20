हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa Assembly floor test live updates: CM Pramod Sawant faces first big challenge since taking charge

BJP's Pramod Sawant took charge as Goa CM two days after the death of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday (March 17).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 11:56
Pramod Sawant faces a crucial floor test in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday in a bid to hold on to the post of chief minister. He had taken oath as CM in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The BJP has worked overtime in a bid to keep the alliance with Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party although both parties reportedly wanted their respective candidates to become CM after the death of Manohar Parrikar last Sunday.

Congress too staked claim to form the government soon after Parrikar's death. Its claim was once again based on the argument that it is the single-largest party in Goa with 14 MPs.

Here are the live and latest updates from the Goa Assembly:

20 March 2019, 11:54 AM

Numbers that matter!

The current strength of Assembly: 36

Majority mark: 19

BJP:12 MPs

BJP claims it has the support of three MPs from GFP, three from MGP and another three independents. A total of 21 would see BJP sail through floor test.

Congress has 14 MPs. NCP has one MP, likely to continue support to Congress.

20 March 2019, 11:48 AM

One day session of Goa Legislative assembly begins. Vote of confidence will be held after condolence motions to honour Manohar Parrikar. 

20 March 2019, 11:47 AM

Proceedings at Legislative Assembly of Goa to begin shortly.

20 March 2019, 11:42 AM

Congress has 14 MLAs while BJP - on its own - has 12. Sawant expressed confidence before walking into the Assembly a while back.

20 March 2019, 11:41 AM

Sawant was the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly before being made the CM.

The floor test in the Assembly would be a familiar scenario for him.

20 March 2019, 11:40 AM

Sawant, a BJP loyalist and a close confidant of Parrikar, was chosen by BJP to become Goa's CM.

