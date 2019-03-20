Goa Assembly floor test live updates: CM Pramod Sawant faces first big challenge since taking charge

Pramod Sawant faces a crucial floor test in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday in a bid to hold on to the post of chief minister. He had taken oath as CM in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The BJP has worked overtime in a bid to keep the alliance with Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party although both parties reportedly wanted their respective candidates to become CM after the death of Manohar Parrikar last Sunday.

Congress too staked claim to form the government soon after Parrikar's death. Its claim was once again based on the argument that it is the single-largest party in Goa with 14 MPs.

Here are the live and latest updates from the Goa Assembly: