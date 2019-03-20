Goa Assembly floor test live updates: CM Pramod Sawant faces first big challenge since taking charge

20 March 2019, 11:54 AM
Numbers that matter!
The current strength of Assembly: 36
Majority mark: 19
BJP:12 MPs
BJP claims it has the support of three MPs from GFP, three from MGP and another three independents. A total of 21 would see BJP sail through floor test.
Congress has 14 MPs. NCP has one MP, likely to continue support to Congress.
20 March 2019, 11:48 AM
One day session of Goa Legislative assembly begins. Vote of confidence will be held after condolence motions to honour Manohar Parrikar.
20 March 2019, 11:47 AM
Proceedings at Legislative Assembly of Goa to begin shortly.
20 March 2019, 11:42 AM
Congress has 14 MLAs while BJP - on its own - has 12. Sawant expressed confidence before walking into the Assembly a while back.
20 March 2019, 11:41 AM
Sawant was the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly before being made the CM.
The floor test in the Assembly would be a familiar scenario for him.
20 March 2019, 11:40 AM
Sawant, a BJP loyalist and a close confidant of Parrikar, was chosen by BJP to become Goa's CM.