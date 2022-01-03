LIVE: Flight operations at Delhi Airport remain normal despite low visibility

New Delhi: The Delhi airport authorities on Monday (January 3, 2022) said that low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport. “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal,” said Delhi airport.

Additionally, amid growing fears of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a nationwide vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday.

In other developments, Aam Aadmi Party`s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand today. On this one-day visit to Uttarakhand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with party officials.