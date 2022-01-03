LIVE: Flight operations at Delhi Airport remain normal despite low visibility

3 January 2022, 09:40 AM
A special COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15 to 18 age group was launched across Gujarat on Monday morning, with the state health department setting a target to cover 36 lakh beneficiaries in the category in one week.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the drive at a school in Koba area of the state capital Gandhinagar. He arrived at the school in the morning, inspected the facility and also interacted with some of the beneficiary children.
3 January 2022, 09:36 AM
India reports 33,750 fresh COVID cases, 10,846 recoveries, and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours
Active cases: 1,45,582
Total recoveries: 3,42,95,407
Death toll: 4,81,893
Total vaccination: 1,45,68,89,306 pic.twitter.com/L3NUkNZoFt
— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022
3 January 2022, 09:36 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary and said that her "indomitable courage" will keep motivating future generations. Lauding her commitment to fighting colonialism, PM Modi also called the queen a personification of women empowerment.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti."
3 January 2022, 09:04 AM
Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal test positive for COVID-19. "We both are vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms," the actor said.
3 January 2022, 09:03 AM
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested one more farmer in connection with the alleged lynching of three BJP workers during the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year.
3 January 2022, 09:03 AM
Several schools in Lucknow reopened on Monday, despite prevailing weather conditions and also a spike in the Covid cases. Even as parents are concerned about the safety of their children, schools have given assurance that Covid protocols and SOPs laid down by the state government would be followed. The schools, this year, cut short the winter vacation to make up for the loss of teaching days due to prolonged pandemic-induced closure during the start of the new session.
3 January 2022, 09:00 AM
Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 381 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India
3 January 2022, 09:00 AM
Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal: Delhi airport
— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022
3 January 2022, 09:00 AM
BSF troops have shot down an intruder near the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu: BSF
3 January 2022, 09:00 AM
Bihar: "87 doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are in isolation on the hospital campus," Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said on Sunday.
3 January 2022, 08:59 AM
"A total of 10 new cases of #Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2, taking the tally to 76," says State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K.
— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022