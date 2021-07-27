LIVE: Assam CM visits SMCH to meet injured police officials

27 July 2021, 13:30 PM
Dictatorship is prevailing in the country. Modi Ji is not ready to solve issues in a democratic manner. We are ready for discussions. Govt should call an all-party meeting. We all are going to fight on this issue: LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.
27 July 2021, 13:29 PM
IT Act says permission is needed for surveillance. This Govt gave permission (for alleged snooping via Pegasus) & is involved in snooping on judges, Army officers, journalists & Opposition leaders. No democracy in the world would do it: LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
27 July 2021, 12:44 PM
Assam CM tweeted: "Visited SMCH to meet injured police officials & directed doctors to ensure best treatment to them. Asked to send seriously injured personnel for higher level treatment by air ambulance on priority."
27 July 2021, 12:37 PM
The Congress on Tuesday constituted seven member committee to look into the matter of dispute at Assam-Mizoram Border. (IANS)
27 July 2021, 12:36 PM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet police personnel who were injured in the Assam-Mizoram border clash. Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the doctors to ensure the best treatment to the injured police personnel and shift the seriously injured for better treatment by air ambulance on priority. (ANI)
27 July 2021, 12:36 PM
Amid the opposition`s continued disruption on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu appealed to all the leaders to rethink their decision as Parliament is meant for discussion. (IANS)
27 July 2021, 12:32 PM
Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan going to Karnataka as Observers. MLAs of Karnataka BJP likely to meet at 5 pm today.
27 July 2021, 12:31 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm. Opposition MPs continue sloganeering in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report.
27 July 2021, 12:30 PM
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given Suspension of Business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to have a discussion in the presence of Prime Miniter or Union Home Minister on 'Pegasus Project' media report.
27 July 2021, 12:29 PM
CM, Dy CM & LoP visited flood-affected areas in Maharashtra. I've no objection to it. But my personal experience says that visits by VIPs disrupt rescue & relief operations. People who are not directly linked to relief operations should avoid such visits: NCP chief Sharad Pawar.