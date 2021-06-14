LIVE: LJP national president Chirag Paswan arrives at the residence of MP Pashupati Kumar Paras

14 June 2021, 12:16 PM
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits Navyug School, Mandir Marg to inspect ongoing COVID vaccination drive for people travelling abroad for different purposes. "Covishield vaccine is available here for both first and second doses," he said.
14 June 2021, 12:15 PM
West Bengal CID summons suspended Coochbehar SP Debasish Dhar, asking him to appear before them on 18th June, over Sitalkuchi firing incident during the 2021 State Assembly Polls.
14 June 2021, 12:15 PM
As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Lucknow will experience "partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" today.
14 June 2021, 12:13 PM
LJP national president Chirag Paswan arrives at the residence of party MP and uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, to meet him.
14 June 2021, 11:02 AM
Clement Town Police, Dehradun arrest BJP Mahila Morcha state president Reena Goel, her two sons, and another colleague for acquiring property worth crores of an elderly couple after their death. The deceased's family lives in the US.