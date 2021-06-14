हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: LJP national president Chirag Paswan arrives at the residence of MP Pashupati Kumar Paras

India reported lowest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases since April 1, records 3,921 deaths in 24 hours

Last Updated: Monday, June 14, 2021 - 12:16
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: CM Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to contest the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls, will be visiting the state on Monday, a spokesperson of the party had said. During his visit, Kejriwal is scheduled to inaugurate the party's Gujarat state office in Ahmedabad.

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari will appear virtually in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki Court on June 14. Police teams have arrived at Mau district in search of two persons including Mukhtar's representative who is absconding and is allegedly related to the ambulance case.

As the national capital's COVID-19 graph is showing a declining trend, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has allowed more activities from Monday (June 14, 2021) in order to unlock Delhi in a phased-manner.

14 June 2021, 12:16 PM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits Navyug School, Mandir Marg to inspect ongoing COVID vaccination drive for people travelling abroad for different purposes. "Covishield vaccine is available here for both first and second doses," he said.

14 June 2021, 12:15 PM

West Bengal CID summons suspended Coochbehar SP Debasish Dhar, asking him to appear before them on 18th June, over Sitalkuchi firing incident during the 2021 State Assembly Polls.

14 June 2021, 12:15 PM

As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Lucknow will experience "partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" today.

14 June 2021, 12:13 PM

LJP national president Chirag Paswan arrives at the residence of party MP and uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, to meet him.
 

14 June 2021, 11:02 AM

Clement Town Police, Dehradun arrest BJP Mahila Morcha state president Reena Goel, her two sons, and another colleague for acquiring property worth crores of an elderly couple after their death. The deceased's family lives in the US.

