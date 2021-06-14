LIVE: LJP national president Chirag Paswan arrives at the residence of MP Pashupati Kumar Paras

New Delhi: CM Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to contest the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls, will be visiting the state on Monday, a spokesperson of the party had said. During his visit, Kejriwal is scheduled to inaugurate the party's Gujarat state office in Ahmedabad.

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari will appear virtually in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki Court on June 14. Police teams have arrived at Mau district in search of two persons including Mukhtar's representative who is absconding and is allegedly related to the ambulance case.

As the national capital's COVID-19 graph is showing a declining trend, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has allowed more activities from Monday (June 14, 2021) in order to unlock Delhi in a phased-manner.

