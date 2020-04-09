India coronavirus, COVID-19 LIVE updates April 9: India's total number of coronavirus infections jump to 5,734, death toll at 166

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus COVID-19 infections saw a sharp rise on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) with 5,734 active cases, 473 recovered and 166 deaths, as per the data by Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Thursday (April 9).

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, at his meeting with other parliamentarians, hinted that the ongoing 21-day lockdown may be extended further and that a complete exit is not possible. PM Modi pointed out that the country was facing a "social emergency-like situation" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited serious economic challenges in containing the spread of the deadly virus, according to an official statement.

PM Modi asserted that his government's priority is to "save each and every life", adding "The present situation is an epoch changing event in mankind's history and we must evolve to counter its impact." The Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with all chief ministers on April 11.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government completely sealed off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions there.

