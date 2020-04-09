हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 LIVE updates April 9: India's total number of coronavirus infections jump to 5,734, death toll at 166

The number of coronavirus COVID-19 infections saw a sharp rise on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) with 5274 active cases, 411 recovered and 149 deaths, as per the data by Union Health Ministry on April 8.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 9, 2020 - 08:45
New Delhi: The number of coronavirus COVID-19 infections saw a sharp rise on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) with 5,734 active cases, 473 recovered and 166 deaths, as per the data by Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Thursday (April 9).

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, at his meeting with other parliamentarians, hinted that the ongoing 21-day lockdown may be extended further and that a complete exit is not possible. PM Modi pointed out that the country was facing a "social emergency-like situation" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited serious economic challenges in containing the spread of the deadly virus, according to an official statement.  

PM Modi asserted that his government's priority is to "save each and every life", adding "The present situation is an epoch changing event in mankind's history and we must evolve to counter its impact." The Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with all chief ministers on April 11.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government completely sealed off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions there.

Stay tuned with Zee NEWS for all the latest updates: 

9 April 2020, 08:20 AM

US deaths due to coronavirus topped 14,600 on Wednesday, the second highest reported number in the world behind Italy, according to a Reuters tally. Italy has the most reported deaths in the world at 17,669 and Spain is in third place with 14,555. US officials warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as an influential university model on Wednesday scaled back its projected US pandemic death toll by 26% to 60,000.

On Tuesday, US deaths set a new daily record with over 1,900 new deaths reported in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

9 April 2020, 07:58 AM

In Jharkhand, four new cases reported from Bokaro and five from Ranchi.

Total cases from Ranchi stands at 13.
Bokaro-5
Hazaribagh-1

9 April 2020, 07:34 AM

Total number of COVID-19 infections in Bihar is at 39 with 16 recovered cases. The coronavirus patients have been found from 11 districts of Bihar. 

Siwan 10, 
Patna 5, 
Munger 7,
Nalanda 2, 
Gaya 5, 
Gopalganj 3,
Begusarai 3, 
and Lakhisarai, Saran, Bhagalpur, Nawada 1 case each

9 April 2020, 07:29 AM

Jammu records first coronavirus death in the city. Total number of positive cases rise to 159 with 4 deaths.

