India coronavirus, COVID-19 LIVE updates April 9: India's total number of coronavirus infections jump to 5,734, death toll at 166

9 April 2020, 08:20 AM
US deaths due to coronavirus topped 14,600 on Wednesday, the second highest reported number in the world behind Italy, according to a Reuters tally. Italy has the most reported deaths in the world at 17,669 and Spain is in third place with 14,555. US officials warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as an influential university model on Wednesday scaled back its projected US pandemic death toll by 26% to 60,000.
On Tuesday, US deaths set a new daily record with over 1,900 new deaths reported in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.
9 April 2020, 07:58 AM
In Jharkhand, four new cases reported from Bokaro and five from Ranchi.
Total cases from Ranchi stands at 13.
Bokaro-5
Hazaribagh-1
9 April 2020, 07:34 AM
Total number of COVID-19 infections in Bihar is at 39 with 16 recovered cases. The coronavirus patients have been found from 11 districts of Bihar.
Siwan 10,
Patna 5,
Munger 7,
Nalanda 2,
Gaya 5,
Gopalganj 3,
Begusarai 3,
and Lakhisarai, Saran, Bhagalpur, Nawada 1 case each
9 April 2020, 07:29 AM
Jammu records first coronavirus death in the city. Total number of positive cases rise to 159 with 4 deaths.