India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 25: Madhya Pradesh reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 6,665

India is now among one of the biggest epicenters of Covid-19 cases in the world. On May 24, India saw its highest single-day spike with 6,767 new cases being reported. Thirty-three of the country's 36 states and Union Territories have reported Covid-19 cases so far. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 25, 2020 - 06:57
India is set to resume domestic flight operations from Monday, after nearly two months of air travel being suspended due to the national lockdown. Though the nation is currently under a lockdown till May 31, several restrictions have been lifted which includes permitting transport services and reopening of shops. The start of train and flight services is seen as Centre's efforts to gradually open the economy of the country which has suffered a severe blow.

Coronavirus that started from China in late December 2019, has now infected over 54.6 lakh people globally with claiming more than 3.45 lakh lives. There were around 66,635 new confirmed cases and 1,928 new deaths globally in the last 24 hours.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

25 May 2020, 06:40 AM

Delhi airport: Food & beverage (F&B) and retail outlets open at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today.

25 May 2020, 06:38 AM

Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in the state rises to 290 with 9 more deaths, including 3 each in Indore & Bhopal; tally 6,665 with 294 new cases; active cases 2,967.

25 May 2020, 06:34 AM

Rajasthan: COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 163 with 3 more fatalities; total cases 7,028 after 286 more people test positive; active cases 3,017. (PTI input)

