India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 25: Madhya Pradesh reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 6,665

India is now among one of the biggest epicenters of Covid-19 cases in the world. On May 24, India saw its highest single-day spike with 6,767 new cases being reported. Thirty-three of the country's 36 states and Union Territories have reported Covid-19 cases so far.

India is set to resume domestic flight operations from Monday, after nearly two months of air travel being suspended due to the national lockdown. Though the nation is currently under a lockdown till May 31, several restrictions have been lifted which includes permitting transport services and reopening of shops. The start of train and flight services is seen as Centre's efforts to gradually open the economy of the country which has suffered a severe blow.

Coronavirus that started from China in late December 2019, has now infected over 54.6 lakh people globally with claiming more than 3.45 lakh lives. There were around 66,635 new confirmed cases and 1,928 new deaths globally in the last 24 hours.

