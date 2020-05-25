India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 25: Madhya Pradesh reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 6,665

25 May 2020, 06:40 AM
Delhi airport: Food & beverage (F&B) and retail outlets open at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today.
Delhi: Food & beverage (F&B) and retail outlets open at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today. pic.twitter.com/2ijyFEL7Xy
— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
25 May 2020, 06:38 AM
Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in the state rises to 290 with 9 more deaths, including 3 each in Indore & Bhopal; tally 6,665 with 294 new cases; active cases 2,967.
25 May 2020, 06:34 AM
Rajasthan: COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 163 with 3 more fatalities; total cases 7,028 after 286 more people test positive; active cases 3,017. (PTI input)