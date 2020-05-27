हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 27: COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh surge to 7,024; death toll at 305

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 1.45 lakh on Tuesday with states like Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha reporting a significant rise in their numbers amid the large-scale return of migrant workers from other states.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 06:45
The numbers also rose further in the worst-hit states including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, while Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, among other states and union territories, also reported more new cases.

The numbers also rose further in the worst-hit states including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, while Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, among other states and union territories, also reported more new cases.

Addressing media persons, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "India's recovery rate is steadily improving from 7.1% in March to 41.6% today. Our COVID-19 fatality rate is among the lowest in the world: It has reduced from 3.3% to 2.87% today." 

As domestic airlines start their operation several states on Tuesday announced mandatory institutional quarantine on arrival for all to control the fresh spike in cases created by the mass movement.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

27 May 2020, 06:45 AM

North-East states: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang flagged off a Shramik Express for North East states from Vijayawada, carrying 1400 passengers: Andhra Pradesh Police.

27 May 2020, 06:42 AM

Haryana: 94 new COVID-19 cases, including 33 from Gurgaon reported in the state, taking the total tally to 1,305. (PTI input)

27 May 2020, 06:39 AM

Madhya Pradesh: Number of COVID-19 cases in the state reaches 7,024; death toll 305. (PTI input)

