India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 27: COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh surge to 7,024; death toll at 305

27 May 2020, 06:45 AM
North-East states: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang flagged off a Shramik Express for North East states from Vijayawada, carrying 1400 passengers: Andhra Pradesh Police.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang flagged off a Shramik Express for North East states from Vijayawada, carrying 1400 passengers: Andhra Pradesh Police (26.05.20)
27 May 2020, 06:42 AM
Haryana: 94 new COVID-19 cases, including 33 from Gurgaon reported in the state, taking the total tally to 1,305. (PTI input)
27 May 2020, 06:39 AM
Madhya Pradesh: Number of COVID-19 cases in the state reaches 7,024; death toll 305. (PTI input)