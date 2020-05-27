More than 62,000 new COVID-19 global cases in last 24 hrs; active count increases to 29.16 lakh

New Delhi: The coronavirus outbreak that started from China in late December 2019, infected more than 62,000 people globally on Wednesday (May 27, 2020), while the total number of COVID-19 patients across the globe surged to 57.4 lakh.

According to the Worldometers website at 11:10 PM IST on Wednesday, the number of active cases stands at 29,16,634. Out of the total active cases, about 2% of the cases (53,075 patients) are 'serious or critical' while 98% are in the 'mild' condition (28,63,559 patients).

There were 3,051 new deaths in the last 24 hours that took the total death count to 3,54,705.

With 17.35 lakh confirmed infections, the United States (US) has been the worst COVID-19 hit country in the world. The US on Wednesday reported more than 10,000 cases.

Brazil on the second spot has recorded 3.96 lakh positive cases. Brazil in the last 24 hours saw a surge of 3,806 cases.

Russia with 8,338 new cases now has a total of 3.70 lakh COVID-19 patients in the country.

Spain that has been seeing a decline in the new cases from the past few weeks now has 2.83 lakh cases.

The UK on Wednesday witnessed 2,013 new confirmed cases. The UK's total count increased to 2.67 lakh.

Italy (2.31 lakh), France (1.82 lakh), Germany (1.81 lakh), Turkey (1.59 lakh), and India (1.57 lakh) are the other countries in the top 10 list.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US has seen the most number of coronavirus deaths where the death count has crossed 1 lakh. The US has seen over 1.01 lakh deaths. There were 774 new deaths on Wednesday in the US.

On the second spot, the UK has lost 37,460 people.

Italy with 33,072 deaths is the third-worst affected country in the world.

France (28,530), Spain (27,117), and Brazil (24,746) are the other worst-hit countries.