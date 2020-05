New Delhi: India on Thursday reported the second highest single-day death count recorded since May 5 with 194 deaths with as many as 6,566 new infections. Its total number of coronavirus COVID-19 infections climbed to 1,58,333 with 86,110 active cases 67,692 cured cases and 4,531 fatalities, as per Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 most-affected cities in the country which includes Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, according to officials to discuss adequate measures to be taken to bring the numbers down.

Globally, the infections have crossed the 58 lakh mark and the death count is close to 3.6 lakh. As of 6.00 am on May 29, the total number of infections recorded is 58,03,416 while the number of fatalities is 3,59,791.

