Jharkhand assembly election 2019 live updates: Voting begins for final phase, former CM Hemant Soren among key candidates

New Delhi: The five-phase assembly election in Jharkhand ends on Friday (December 20). Voting is currently underway in 16 seats to decide the fate of 237 candidates, including 29 women. Former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren is also in the fray along with minister Randhir Singh.

Voting began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm while at some places, polling will end at 3 pm.

The seats which are voting in the final leg of election are Rajmahal, Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakur, Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama across six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.

Over 40,05,200 voters will seal the electoral fate of 237 candidates.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies, elections have already been held in 65 seats in the previous four phases, beginning November 30.

The counting is scheduled to take place on December 23.

Stay tuned with Zee News for live updates on Jharkhand assembly election 2019.