Jharkhand assembly election 2019 live updates: Voting begins for final phase, former CM Hemant Soren among key candidates

20 December 2019, 08:00 AM
Voting for the fifth phase is taking place amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths.
20 December 2019, 08:00 AM
The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.
20 December 2019, 07:59 AM
The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering eight districts on December 12.
20 December 2019, 07:59 AM
Over 62.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded at 15 Assembly constituencies covering four districts that went to polls in the fourth phase of elections in Jharkhand on December 16.
20 December 2019, 07:16 AM
PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers in the final phase:
।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2019
20 December 2019, 07:15 AM
In 2014, the BJP and the JMM had won six seats each, the Congress three and the JVM one seat.
20 December 2019, 07:15 AM
During the last day of campaign on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for their party candidates.
20 December 2019, 07:14 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed two rallies on December 15 and 17 for the last phase of elections.
20 December 2019, 07:04 AM
Jharkhand: Visuals from a polling booths in Pakur, ahead of voting for Assembly elections. Voting on 16 constituencies in the state for the fifth phase of elections will be held today. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/M80GFuYEFJ
— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
20 December 2019, 07:03 AM
Hemant Soren, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan (Congress-JMM-RJD combine), is contesting from Dumka as well as Barhet.
20 December 2019, 07:03 AM
The other high profile candidates in the fray include Raj Paliwar and Randhir Singh, ministers in the Raghubar Das cabinet.
20 December 2019, 07:02 AM
In the last Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had dented this JMM stronghold, as the BJP candidate Sunil Soren defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in Dumka in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.