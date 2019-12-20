हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand assembly election 2019 live updates: Voting begins for final phase, former CM Hemant Soren among key candidates

Voting is currently underway in 16 seats to decide the fate of 237 candidates, including 29 women. Former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren is also in the fray along with minister Randhir Singh.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 20, 2019 - 08:00
Comments |
Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The five-phase assembly election in Jharkhand ends on Friday (December 20). Voting is currently underway in 16 seats to decide the fate of 237 candidates, including 29 women. Former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren is also in the fray along with minister Randhir Singh.

Voting began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm while at some places, polling will end at 3 pm. 

The seats which are voting in the final leg of election are Rajmahal, Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakur, Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama across six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.

Over 40,05,200 voters will seal the electoral fate of 237 candidates. 

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies, elections have already been held in 65 seats in the previous four phases, beginning November 30.

The counting is scheduled to take place on December 23. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for live updates on Jharkhand assembly election 2019. 

20 December 2019, 08:00 AM

Voting for the fifth phase is taking place amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths.

20 December 2019, 08:00 AM

The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

20 December 2019, 07:59 AM

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering eight districts on December 12.

20 December 2019, 07:59 AM

Over 62.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded at 15 Assembly constituencies covering four districts that went to polls in the fourth phase of elections in Jharkhand on December 16.

20 December 2019, 07:16 AM

PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers in the final phase:

20 December 2019, 07:15 AM

In 2014, the BJP and the JMM had won six seats each, the Congress three and the JVM one seat.

20 December 2019, 07:15 AM

During the last day of campaign on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for their party candidates.

20 December 2019, 07:14 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed two rallies on December 15 and 17 for the last phase of elections.

20 December 2019, 07:04 AM

20 December 2019, 07:03 AM

Hemant Soren, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan (Congress-JMM-RJD combine), is contesting from Dumka as well as Barhet.

20 December 2019, 07:03 AM

The other high profile candidates in the fray include Raj Paliwar and Randhir Singh, ministers in the Raghubar Das cabinet. 

20 December 2019, 07:02 AM

In the last Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had dented this JMM stronghold, as the BJP candidate Sunil Soren defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in Dumka in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

