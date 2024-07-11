Kerala Karunya Plus KN-530 Lottery Result Today 11.07.2024: Thursday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List Here
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday 11-07-2024 LIVE: The KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is part of the weekly draws held every Thursday at 3 PM. The specific lottery for today is "KARUNYA PLUS KN 530". Each Kerala lottery is identified by a unique alphanumeric code; for instance, "KN" signifies this draw along with its sequential number. The top prize for the lucky winner is an impressive 80 lakh rupees. Check below for the complete list of winners of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 530' lottery draw.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results for Thursday, July 11, 2024, Live: The Kerala government's lottery department will announce the draw results for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-530" today. The draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala State Lotteries organizes the draw in 12 series, which can vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are available for sale. The first prize winner stands to receive a substantial 80 lakh rupees. Stay tuned to this website for live updates on the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-530 Results for July 11, 2024.
Kerala Lottery Result 11-07-2024 July: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-530 Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 11-07-2024 TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-530 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024.
Live Tv