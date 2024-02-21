LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 21.02.2024: Fifty Fifty FF-85 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 21-02-2024 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-85' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 21-02-2024 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY FF-85" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, February 21, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-85" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Fifty Fifty FF-85 outcomes from February 21, 2024, right here. The first-place winner will receive bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-85 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 21-02-2024 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-85 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 21-02-2024 February: FIFTY FIFTY FF-85 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Fifty Fifty FF-85 Wednesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Today 21.02.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF-85 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for FIFTY FIFTY FF-85 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for FIFTY FIFTY 85 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.