LIVE | Kerala Karunya PLus KN-532 Lottery Result Today (SHORTLY): Lucky Draw and Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM, Check www.keralalotteries.net

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 25-07-2024 July Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN-532" lucky draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 25, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-532" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA PLUS KN outcomes from July 25, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-532 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 25-07-2024 July: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-532 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 25-07-2024 TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-532 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)