LIVE Breaking News: BJP Declares 1st List of Candidates for Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament were on Thursday adjourned after leaders of several Opposition parties demanded a discussion over the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's allegations against the Gautam Adani-led Group. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM amid ruckus over the issue. The Opposition leaders met to evolve a joint strategy to take on the central government during the Budget Session and decided to seek a discussion on the Adani Group issue.
Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that the Centre has duped Bihar with its budget ‘once again’ though it gave many MPs."Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre had said in 2014 that the farmers` income will be doubled in 2022, everyone will have a roof over their head by 2022, at least 80 crore people would have jobs by 2022, but their habit of `jumlebaazi` has not ended yet even in 2023 now. They have duped Bihar which gave them many MPs," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said in his tweet in Hindi.
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan has been released on bail from Lucknow District Jail after two years on Thursday. Siddique Kappan was booked by the UP government in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case. Kappan walked out of the Lucknow jail after completing the formalities related to the submission of sureties in the special PMLA court here.
Among other news, Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz has blamed former ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid for the suicide attack in a high-security zone mosque in Peshawar that killed 101 people, including 97 policemen. "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's facilitator, Gen Faiz Hamid, who was posted in Peshawar (as Corps commander) was responsible for the Peshawar attack," Maryam, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president, told a party gathering in Bahawalpur city of Punjab.
Meghalaya Assembly Election
BJP announces a list of 60 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly Election.
BJP announces a list of 60 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election pic.twitter.com/ozVkp2zlLl
— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023
BJP Declares 20 Candidates for Nagaland Assembly Polls
BJP has declared the names of 20 candidates for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections. As per the list, BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.
BJP announces its 20 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly election
BJP state president Temjen Imna Along to contest from Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/Lay1FcJygD
— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023
Publicise That Users Not Bound to Accept Its 2021 Privacy Policy: SC Tells WhatsApp
The Supreme Court of India ordered WhatsApp to inform users through newspaper advertisements that they do not have to adopt its privacy policy for 2021 and that changes to the app's operation would not take effect until the next hearing on April 11.
Heavy Rain Likely in Southern Tamil Nadu: IMD
Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
Dhanbad Fire Tragedy: HC Seeeks Fire Safety Audit
Jharkhand High Court instructs for a time-bound fire safety audit in the entire state. The High Court, yesterday, took the cognizance of Dhanbad fire incident in which 14 people lost their lives. The next hearing will be on February 17th. Jharkhand High court also sought a detailed report on the Dhanbad fire incident in which 14 people lost their lives.
Opposition Seeks Discussion On Hindenburg Report Against Adani Group
We wanted a discussion on that. Our notices get rejected. When we raise important issues, no time is given for discussion on them. Money of poor people is there in LIC, SBI and other national banks & it is being given to selected companies: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge
CJI-led JPC Probe Into Hindenburg Report on Adani Group: Kharge
Either a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a team under the supervision of the CJI of the Supreme Court should investigate this: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge
Opposition Corners Govt Over Hindenburg Report on Adani Group
We have given the suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned money of crores of Indians: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Opposition demands JPC Probe Into Hindenburg report on Adani Group
Opposition leaders have called for the suspension of regular parliament operations on Thursday to discuss the risk to Indian investors from the continued slide in shares of the Adani Group following fraud claims by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Congress, BRS Give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore and BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao have given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises.
