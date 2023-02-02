LIVE Breaking News: BJP Declares 1st List of Candidates for Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament were on Thursday adjourned after leaders of several Opposition parties demanded a discussion over the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's allegations against the Gautam Adani-led Group. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM amid ruckus over the issue. The Opposition leaders met to evolve a joint strategy to take on the central government during the Budget Session and decided to seek a discussion on the Adani Group issue.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that the Centre has duped Bihar with its budget ‘once again’ though it gave many MPs."Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre had said in 2014 that the farmers` income will be doubled in 2022, everyone will have a roof over their head by 2022, at least 80 crore people would have jobs by 2022, but their habit of `jumlebaazi` has not ended yet even in 2023 now. They have duped Bihar which gave them many MPs," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said in his tweet in Hindi.

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan has been released on bail from Lucknow District Jail after two years on Thursday. Siddique Kappan was booked by the UP government in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case. Kappan walked out of the Lucknow jail after completing the formalities related to the submission of sureties in the special PMLA court here.

Among other news, Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz has blamed former ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid for the suicide attack in a high-security zone mosque in Peshawar that killed 101 people, including 97 policemen. "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's facilitator, Gen Faiz Hamid, who was posted in Peshawar (as Corps commander) was responsible for the Peshawar attack," Maryam, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president, told a party gathering in Bahawalpur city of Punjab.