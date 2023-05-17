Live Updates | DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah For Karnataka CM Battle: Top Congress Leader Says Decision Done
Live Updates: The DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah battle for the Karnataka Chief Minister's chair post Congress' thumping victory in the state doesn't seem to end soon as both the leaders are adamant on getting the prime position. Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister, is said to have the backing of most MLAs; while DK Shivakumar is the favourite of top party leaders in the state. The party leadership, as per the initial inputs, had offered the Deputy Chief Minister post along with plum portfolios to Shivakumar, an offer he rejected. Hectic parley are being held in Delhi in order to reach a consensus between the two top leaders.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrives at the residence of the party's incharge for the state, Randeep Surjewala in Delhi.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar holds a discussion with leaders of the party and his supporters at his brother-party MP DK Suresh's residence.
Shivakumar meets Rahul, gets proposal to have a say in Karnataka cabinet selection: IANS Report
Soon after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in outgoing Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah met former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar too met him and it`s learnt that a proposal has been given to him for the southern state amid deliberations over the chief ministerial post. Shivakumar arrived at 10 Janpath, where he met Rahul Gandhi. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for over one hour After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar reached party chief Mallikarjun Kharge`s residence for a meeting with him. His meeting with Rahul Gandhi came shortly after Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka Chief Minister met him too at his residence here.
The meeting of two leaders with Rahul Gandhi came a day after they met Kharge separately in the national capital on Tuesday evening. Even as Shivakumar is pitching for his candidature for the top post in the state, it is learnt that to convince the Kanakpura MLA (Shivakumar), a formula has been given to him. The party source said as per the proposal, Shivakumar has been given the choice that most of the ministers in state cabinet will be from his faction. The source also said that, giving the option of two deputy chief ministers has also been proposed. It is learnt that Shivakumar has been told that either he or another MLA from his camp can be selected for the role of the deputy chief minister in the southern state.
The source also indicated that this current formula will work till 2024 and his work and dedication towards the party will not be forgotten and thus he has been asked to give a good result in the next year assembly elections. The source further said that after Lok Sabha elections, a decision will be taken as per the election results and even then his work in the state will be considered.
'Siddaramaiah's name finalised for CM post', claims K'taka Cong women's wing chief
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Women`s Wing President Pushpa Amarnath claimed on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah`s name has been finalised for the post of Chief Minister. Talking to media here, Amarnath stated that it was confirmed that Siddaramaiah`s name has been finalised for the post, and it is going to be announced officially in a short time. "Rahul Gandhiji had spoken to Siddaramaiah. It is confirmed that he will become the CM. We have conveyed our wishes to Siddaramaiah," she said. "Even Siddaramaiah is very happy. We don`t know when the swearing-in ceremony will take place," she said. She claimed that she did not know anything about Shivakumar.