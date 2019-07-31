Live updates: Doctors across India protest against NMC Bill, hold nationwide strike

NEW DELHI: Doctors across the country are holding a 'token' strike with all non-essential services being withdrawn to protest against the passage of National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha. Outpatient Department (OPD) services are likely to be hampered due to the strike but Emergency, casualty, ICU and other related services are expected to remain unaffected. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest body of doctors and students in the country, has urged all doctors to participate in the strike.

The NMC Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 29 seeks to create the National Medical Commission (NMC) in place of Medical Council of India (MCI). The Bill also proposes a common final-year MBBS examination, known as National Exit Test (NEXT), for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a license to practice medicine. Besides this, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), common counselling and NEXT would be applicable to institutes of national importance like AIIMS in order to achieve a common standard in medical education in the country. The Bill was passed with 260 members voting in its favour and 48 against it.