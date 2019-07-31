Live updates: Doctors across India protest against NMC Bill, hold nationwide strike

31 July 2019, 09:01 AM
The IMA on its website said that by the passage of the Bill, the Lok Sabha has 'dumped healthcare and medical education of this country into darkness'. "The Lok Sabha has approved and passed the draconian NMC Bill yesterday. The democratic lower house has dumped healthcare and medical education of this country into darkness by approving the undemocratic National Medical Commission Bill 2019. IMA HQ calls for 24 hours withdrawal of non essential services on Wednesday 31.07.2019 in protest,” the association said on its website.
Doctors went on strike from 6 am on Wednesday which will continue till Thursday morning. All non-essential services have been withdrawn in the strike. The IMA said that some doctors will also be going on hunger strike during the day.