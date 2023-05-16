topStoriesenglish2608660
LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 16-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
  • The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis.
  • Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
  • In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 16-05-2023 Tuesday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", "DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (16 May 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result May 16-05-2023

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

16 May 2023
09:34 AM

Nagaland Lottery Result 16.05.2023: How To Download

The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com

Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.

Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "16.05.2023"

Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.

Step 5: Match your lottery number

09:23 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 16.05.2023

3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 16, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website

09:17 AM

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result May 15-05-2023

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 63G 09596

dwarka

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 96L 66983

desert

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 63L 43177

Finch

