LIVE: Action will be taken if social media misused to spread fake news, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

11 February 2021, 11:10 AM
We respect social media a lot, it has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in Digital India programme. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news, violence then action will be taken: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Rajya Sabha
11 February 2021, 11:06 AM
Chinese troops will stay to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake while Indian forces will make permanent base near Finger 3: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh in Rajya Sabha
11 February 2021, 11:02 AM
We have maintained relationship with China on military and diplomatic levels. During the talks, we told China that we want solution of the issue based on three principles. First, both parties must agree on LAC and respect it. Secondly, there shouldn't be an attempt to change the status unilaterally, by any party. Thirdly, all the compromises should be completely agreed upon by both parties, Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha
11 February 2021, 11:00 AM
No matter which party you belong to, India stands united when it comes to national security: Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha on Ladakh situation
11 February 2021, 10:47 AM
Many friction areas are built near LAC in Eastern Ladakh. China has collected heavy force & arms and ammunition near LAC & in the nearby area on their side. Our forces have also adequate & effectively done counter deployment: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
11 February 2021, 10:46 AM
Our security forces have proved that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha
11 February 2021, 10:44 AM
Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.
11 February 2021, 10:38 AM
India has always reiterated to China that bilateral issues can succeed only through efforts by both nations and border issues can only be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha
11 February 2021, 10:35 AM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gives statement on ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’ in Rajya Sabha.