हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Action will be taken if social media misused to spread fake news, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

A day after both Indian and Chinese troops initiated the process of disengagement along the international border in Ladakh, the Defence Minister will give a suo motu statement in the Parliament apprising both the Houses of the situation in the region. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 11, 2021 - 11:15
Comments |

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a suo motu statement in the Parliament apprising them of the situation in eastern Ladakh. This comes a day after both Indian and Chinese troops initiated the process of disengagement along the international border in Ladakh.

The defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian said troops of both nations stationed at the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake in Ladakh began the disengagement process after reaching to a consensus during the talks, the Chinese media reported. 

Tanks are being moved out of the south bank, and the strength of Indian troops deployed there will also be reduced. The process will take place in phases and will be verified at every step.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on the proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha:

11 February 2021, 11:10 AM

We respect social media a lot, it has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in Digital India programme. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news, violence then action will be taken: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Rajya Sabha

11 February 2021, 11:06 AM

Chinese troops will stay to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake while Indian forces will make permanent base near Finger 3: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh in Rajya Sabha

11 February 2021, 11:02 AM

We have maintained relationship with China on military and diplomatic levels. During the talks, we told China that we want solution of the issue based on three principles. First, both parties must agree on LAC and respect it. Secondly, there shouldn't be an attempt to change the status unilaterally, by any party. Thirdly, all the compromises should be completely agreed upon by both parties, Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

11 February 2021, 11:00 AM

No matter which party you belong to, India stands united when it comes to national security: Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha on Ladakh situation

11 February 2021, 10:47 AM

Many friction areas are built near LAC in Eastern Ladakh. China has collected heavy force & arms and ammunition near LAC & in the nearby area on their side. Our forces have also adequate & effectively done counter deployment: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

11 February 2021, 10:46 AM

Our security forces have proved that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

11 February 2021, 10:44 AM

Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.

11 February 2021, 10:38 AM

India has always reiterated to China that bilateral issues can succeed only through efforts by both nations and border issues can only be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

11 February 2021, 10:35 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gives statement on ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’ in Rajya Sabha.

Must Watch

PT19M24S

Zee Adhayatam : A virtual visit to Kapil Muni Temple