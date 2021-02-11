LIVE: Action will be taken if social media misused to spread fake news, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a suo motu statement in the Parliament apprising them of the situation in eastern Ladakh. This comes a day after both Indian and Chinese troops initiated the process of disengagement along the international border in Ladakh.

The defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian said troops of both nations stationed at the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake in Ladakh began the disengagement process after reaching to a consensus during the talks, the Chinese media reported.

Tanks are being moved out of the south bank, and the strength of Indian troops deployed there will also be reduced. The process will take place in phases and will be verified at every step.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on the proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: