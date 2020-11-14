LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali today with Indian Army at border area

14 November 2020, 08:41 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended Diwali greetings to the nation. "This holy festival of Deepawali brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen, I wish all the best health for everyone. Best wishes on Deepotsav," Shah wrote in a tweet in Hindi.
14 November 2020, 08:31 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali and urged people to celebrate the festival in a pollution-free and environment-friendly manner. "Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honor mother-nature by celebrating a pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean Diwali," President Kovind wrote in a tweet.
14 November 2020, 08:27 AM
Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Rajasthan's Jaisalmer border area to celebrate Diwali with the jawans this year, though there has been no official confirmation.
14 November 2020, 08:14 AM
PM Narendra Modi, had earlier visited Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Siachen on the occasion of Diwali to celebrate the festival with the soldiers.
14 November 2020, 08:11 AM
PM Modi wished on Twitter, ''Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy.''
14 November 2020, 08:08 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to people on the occasion. Wishing ''Happy Diwali'' to people, PM Modi prayed for everyone's prosperity and good health.