LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali today with Indian Army at border area

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the festival of Diwali with army jawans posted in the border area.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, November 14, 2020 - 08:42
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the festival of Diwali with army jawans posted in the border areas. In continuation with the tradition that he has been following since he took over as the Prime Minister of the country.   

As per reports, CDS General Bipin Rawat may join PM Modi in the Diwali celebration with jawans. 

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC). 

While in 2018, he was at the border positions of Uttarakhand. He visited Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there.

Stay tuned with Zee News for more updates on PM Modi spending Diwali 2020 with soldiers:

14 November 2020, 08:41 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended Diwali greetings to the nation. "This holy festival of Deepawali brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen, I wish all the best health for everyone. Best wishes on Deepotsav," Shah wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

14 November 2020, 08:31 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali and urged people to celebrate the festival in a pollution-free and environment-friendly manner. "Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honor mother-nature by celebrating a pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean Diwali," President Kovind wrote in a tweet.

14 November 2020, 08:27 AM

Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Rajasthan's Jaisalmer border area to celebrate Diwali with the jawans this year, though there has been no official confirmation.

14 November 2020, 08:14 AM

PM Narendra Modi, had earlier visited Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Siachen on the occasion of Diwali to celebrate the festival with the soldiers. 

14 November 2020, 08:11 AM

PM Modi wished on Twitter, ''Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy.''

14 November 2020, 08:08 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to people on the occasion. Wishing ''Happy Diwali'' to people, PM Modi prayed for everyone's prosperity and good health.

