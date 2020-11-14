LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali today with Indian Army at border area

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the festival of Diwali with army jawans posted in the border areas. In continuation with the tradition that he has been following since he took over as the Prime Minister of the country.

As per reports, CDS General Bipin Rawat may join PM Modi in the Diwali celebration with jawans.

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

While in 2018, he was at the border positions of Uttarakhand. He visited Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there.

