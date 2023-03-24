LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Uddhav, Stalin, Mamata, Other Opposition Leaders Slam BJP For 'Trampling Democratic Rights'

Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Latest News Today: The Lok Sabha Secretariat today issued a notice announcing Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the lower house of Parliament. The announcement came a day after Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Rahul Gandhi was a Member of Parliament from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The Lok Sabha Secretariat said that Gandhi's disqualification was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction. "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat...Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.E. 23 March, 2023," the notification read.

The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence. On the other hand, opposition leaders including MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee have rallied their support behind the Congress leader.