LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Uddhav, Stalin, Mamata, Other Opposition Leaders Slam BJP For 'Trampling Democratic Rights'
Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Latest News Today: Opposition leaders today rallied their support behind Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader was disqualified as an MP following his conviction in a defamation case.
Trending Photos
Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Latest News Today: The Lok Sabha Secretariat today issued a notice announcing Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the lower house of Parliament. The announcement came a day after Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Rahul Gandhi was a Member of Parliament from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The Lok Sabha Secretariat said that Gandhi's disqualification was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction. "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat...Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.E. 23 March, 2023," the notification read.
The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence. On the other hand, opposition leaders including MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee have rallied their support behind the Congress leader.
Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Verdict Fallout: Mamata Banerjee Says Opposition Leaders Prime Target Of BJP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerhee today criticised BJP after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament. "In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," said Banerjee.
Rahul Gandhi Latest News Live: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says RaGa's Disqualification Highly Deplorable
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today backed Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. "It's highly deplorable & unprecedented that a leader like Thiru Rahul Gandhi is convicted for a comment which he himself said it was not made with blameworthy mind. BJP's targeting of opposition parties has now landed in trampling of democratic rights and such atrocities will see its end. I spoke with brother Rahul Gandhi and conveyed my solidarity. I'm confident that justice will win ultimately!" said Stalin on Twitter.
Rahul Gandhi Disqualification Live Updates: 'Rahul Gandhi Is Voice of Country', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said that Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of inflation, unemployment, corruption and violence through Bharat Jodo Yatra and instead of paying attention to the issues, the BJP government is taking repressive steps against Rahul Gandhi. "Termination of Lok Sabha membership of Shri Rahul Gandhi is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Mrs. Indira Gandhi also and had to face the consequences. Shri Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country and will be stronger now against this dictatorship," said Gehlot.
Rahul Gandhi Latest News Live Update: 'Stunned By This Action And By Its Rapidity', Says Shashi Tharoor
Reacting on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he was stunned by the action and its rapidity. "...within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy," said Tharoor while hitting at the ruling BJP.
More Stories