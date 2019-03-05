Live updates: Tribals, Dalits call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, demand restoration of Forests Rights Act

New Delhi: Tribal and Dalit organisations across the country have called for a nationwide bandh on Tuesday in a bid to protest against a recent Supreme Court order that might lead to mass-scale evictions of tribal and forest-dwelling families.

The top court on February 13, passed a judgment which had asked all 16 states to execute the eviction of over 10 lakh tribals and other traditional forest dwellers whose claims had been dismissed under the Forest Rights Act.

States like Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and other states in Northeast are set to witness peaceful bandh called by the tribals.

Tribal outfits have announced that they will organise a march in Delhi from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, demanding the restoration of Forests Rights Act.

