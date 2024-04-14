Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP To Release Manifesto Today Ahead Of First Phase Voting

Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: With the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections slated for April 19, parties are accelerating their poll campaigns, promises are being made, jibes are being exchanged, all to claim the golden ticket to the 543-membered Lower House of the Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today unveiled its long-awaited election manifesto, known as the 'Sankalp Patra' (resolution document), for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The launch occurred at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah leading the event. The much-anticipated manifesto is crucial for BJP's campaign tactics as the party strive to win a third consecutive term in government at the Centre.

Back in 2019, the BJP's manifesto emphasised national security, infrastructure enhancement, and welfare programs, playing a significant role in its overwhelming victory in the elections.