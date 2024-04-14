Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP To Release Manifesto Today Ahead Of First Phase Voting
Lok Sabha Elections Live: BJP unveiled 'Sankalp Patra', its Manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections at party headquarters in New Delhi.
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: With the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections slated for April 19, parties are accelerating their poll campaigns, promises are being made, jibes are being exchanged, all to claim the golden ticket to the 543-membered Lower House of the Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today unveiled its long-awaited election manifesto, known as the 'Sankalp Patra' (resolution document), for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The launch occurred at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah leading the event. The much-anticipated manifesto is crucial for BJP's campaign tactics as the party strive to win a third consecutive term in government at the Centre.
Back in 2019, the BJP's manifesto emphasised national security, infrastructure enhancement, and welfare programs, playing a significant role in its overwhelming victory in the elections.
LS Polls LIVE Updates: JP Nadda Addresses BJP Manifesto Meet
At the BJP Headquarters in Delhi, the party's national president, JP Nadda, honors Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while also commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.
#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party Headquarters in Delhi.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Reaches BJP Headquarters
In a solemn gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, honored Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. This tribute preceded the imminent release of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay at the BJP HQ in Delhi.
Prime Minister Modi arrives at BJP headquarters, greeted by JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah.
Lok Sabha Chunav Live: What To Expect From BJP Election Manifesto?
The BJP's manifesto has historically been instrumental in its electoral triumphs during Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, it played a pivotal role in the party's landslide victory, resonating with the electorate through pledges of economic growth, job creation, and anti-corruption measures. Similarly, in 2019, the manifesto's focus on national security, infrastructure development, and welfare schemes contributed to its resounding success at the polls.
Approaching the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faces fresh challenges and opportunities. It is poised to showcase its achievements over the past eight years, highlighting initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Furthermore, the BJP is expected to articulate its forward-looking vision, addressing pressing issues such as post-COVID-19 economic recovery, job creation, and bolstering India's global standing.
Rajnath Singh has arrived at the BJP headquarters, joined by Piyush Goyal and S. Jaishankar, with Prime Minister Modi's imminent arrival.