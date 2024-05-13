Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Samajwadi Party Claims Muslim Women Not Being Allowed To Using Aadhaar In Kannauj Booth
Lok Sabha Chunav Live Updates: Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.
Lok Sabha Chunav Live Updates: Voting is underway for 96 seats going to the polls in the phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The seats are spread across 9 states and one Union Territory. Besides the Parliamentary polls, assembly elections are also being held for all 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of Odisha. As per the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in phase 4. According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across.
Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, leaders from both factions - BJP led NDA and Congress led INDIA bloc - have intensified campaign for the Phase 5 polls slated for May 20. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi filing his nominations from Varanasi today, he is in the race from the seat for the third time.
Prominent candidates in phase-4 are AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Berhampore, TMC leader Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, BJP leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, and TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Live: Agnimitra Paul Casts Her Vote
West Bengal: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul cast her vote at a polling booth in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency sees the contest between TMC's Shatrughan Sinha and BJP's SS Ahluwalia.
#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul casts her vote at a polling booth in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.
The constituency sees the contest between TMC's Shatrughan Sinha and BJP's SS Ahluwalia.
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
Bengal Lok Sabha Live: 'INDIA Bloc Going To Win', Says Adhir Chowdhury
Congress MP and party candidate from Berhampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We are going to win and there is no doubt about that. I am extremely confident. Some isolated incidents have taken place at about 4-5 places. We are also going to file a complaint...I am competing with BJP and TMC, not with any individual. TMC should not have nominated Yusuf Pathan from here, it is useless..."
UP Lok Sabha Live: SP Urges EC For Fair Voting
"Muslim women are not being allowed to vote using Aadhaar card at booth number 354 in Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Voters are being harassed. Election Commission should take cognizance and ensure fair voting," alleges Samajwadi Party.
कन्नौज लोकसभा के कन्नौज में बूथ संख्या 354 पर मुस्लिम महिलाओं को आधार कार्ड से वोट डालने नहीं दिया जा रहा है। मतदाताओं को किया जा रहा परेशान।
संज्ञान ले चुनाव आयोग, निष्पक्ष मतदान सुनिश्चित हो।@ecisveep @ceoup @dm_kannauj
— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 13, 2024
UP Lok Sabha Live: SP Complains Of EVM Glitch In Kannauj
Samajwadi Party: 'Report of EVM malfunction at booth number 19, Sujanpur, zone number 4, Rasulabad, Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Election Commission should take cognizance and ensure fair voting.' Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from the seat.
Lok Sabha Live: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Casts His Vote
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav casts his vote at a polling station in Ujjain.
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav casts his vote at a polling station in Ujjain.
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
Lok Sabha Live Updates: 'Very Important, Historic Parliamentary Election', Says Owaisi
"Every election cannot be the same as it was 5 years ago. The challenges are different, issues are different. This is a very important, historic parliamentary election in our country...People have a different understanding and what they want for the country...Elections should always be taken seriously whether it is a Parliament election or a Panchayat election. We should always take our opponent seriously," said Asaduddin Owaisi.
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Hyderabad Candidate Asaduddin Owaisi Casts His Vote
AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi showed his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. Interacting with media, Owaisi said that people don't agree with policies of the Modi government. He said that Agniveer like schemes will be implemented in CRPF, SSB, BSF and other central forces if the BJP comes to power once again. He said that if people want to see India as a power country where poor get benefits, one should exercise their franchise.
Lok Sabha Live: Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Voters, Exudes Confidence Of Victory
"Today is the fourth phase of voting! It has become clear in the first three phases that the INDIA government is going to be formed on June 4. Remember, your one vote will not only protect your democratic rights but will also change the fate of your entire family....So come out in large numbers and vote and show that the country will now vote on its issues - it will not get distracted," said Rahul Gandhi.
Lok Sabha Live: PM Modi Urges Electors To Vote In Large Numbers
"In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy," said PM Narendra Modi.
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Live: Actor Junior NTR Casts His Vote
Actor Jr NTR, along with his family, showed the indelible ink mark on his finger after voting at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
Telangana: Actor Jr NTR, along with his family, shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after voting at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
Andhra Lok Sabha Polls Live: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Casts His Vote In Kadapa Seat
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138. His sister and Congress candidate YS Sharmila is locked in a close contest with TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy from this seat. YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa.
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Live: Madhavi Latha Casts Her Vote
BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha cast her vote at a polling booth in the constituency. She is facing sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.
#WATCH | Telangana: BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha casts her vote at a polling booth in the constituency.
She faces sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav here. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/E7sMVEZOrj
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections Live: Giriraj Singh Appels To Voters To Exercise Their Franchise
After casting his vote in Lakhisari, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh said, "I want to appeal to the voters of Bihar that they must go out and vote. One vote can cause the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and every vote can help Narendra Modi win more than 400 seats. Your one vote will give strength to the poor..."
Telangana Lok Sabha Live: G Kishan Reddy Casts His Vote
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy casts his vote at a polling booth. He faces contests from Danam Nagender and BRS' Theegulla Padma Rao.
Telangana: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling booth here to cast his vote. He faces contests from Danam Nagender and BRS' Theegulla Padma Rao.
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Eco-Friendly Polling Station In Odisha's Dandamunda
An eco-friendly polling station has been established at the Dandamunda village in Chandahandi Block of the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Balabhadra Majhi, BJD's Pradeep Majhi and Congress' Bhujabala Majhi are contesting from this seat.
#WATCH | Nabarangpur, Odisha: An eco-friendly polling station has been established at the Dandamunda village in Chandahandi Block of the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency.
BJP's Balabhadra Majhi, BJD's Pradeep Majhi and Congress' Bhujabala Majhi are contesting the… pic.twitter.com/tWfKsAon3B
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024
Jammu And Kashmir Voting Live: Pollig Begins Amid Tight Security
Voting begins amidst tight security at the GMS Hanji Gund polling station and booth number 60 of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP's Waheed Ur Rehman Para and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir are contesting the #LokSabhaElection2024 from this seat.