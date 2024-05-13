Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Samajwadi Party Claims Muslim Women Not Being Allowed To Using Aadhaar In Kannauj Booth

Lok Sabha Chunav Live Updates: Voting is underway for 96 seats going to the polls in the phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The seats are spread across 9 states and one Union Territory. Besides the Parliamentary polls, assembly elections are also being held for all 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of Odisha. As per the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in phase 4. According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, leaders from both factions - BJP led NDA and Congress led INDIA bloc - have intensified campaign for the Phase 5 polls slated for May 20. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi filing his nominations from Varanasi today, he is in the race from the seat for the third time.

Prominent candidates in phase-4 are AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Berhampore, TMC leader Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, BJP leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, and TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol.

