LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: Voting Underway For 102 Constituencies
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live Coverage Updates: 16.63 Crore eleigible voters will cast their votes at 1.87 lakh polling stations from 7 a.m in Lok Sabha Chunav. The Lok Sabha Election voting will end in most places by 6 p.m.)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Live: The voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the biggest election in the world, is underway from 7 am on Friday. This first round will have voting in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. This includes places from Jammu and Kashmir to Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar to Lakshwadeep, and Maharashtra to Mizoram. The Election Commission of India reports a staggering 16.63 crore eligible voters for Phase 1. This includes 35 lakh people who are voting for the first time and 3.51 crore young voters between 20-29 years old. They will vote at 1.87 lakh polling stations across the country from 7 a.m. They will choose from 1,625 candidates, including many big names like Union Ministers, a former Governor, and two former Chief Ministers.
The polling will conclude in most constituencies by 6 p.m. The first phase of the Lok Sabha battle will conclude in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshwadeep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim (one seat), Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya (two seats each), Uttarakhand (five seats), and Tamil Nadu (39 seats).
To ensure a free and fair election, the Election Commission has deployed 4,627 flying squads, 5,208 static surveillance teams, 2,028 video surveillance teams, and 1,255 video viewing teams. A total of 1,374 inter-state and 162 international border checkpoints are in place to closely monitor any illegal flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies. Strict surveillance is being maintained on sea and aerial routes as well.
Lok Sabha Chunav Phase 1 Polling LIVE: Rajasthan CM Casts His Vote
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma casts his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 , in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Lok Sabha Elections Polling LIVE: TN BJP Chief Confident Of Victory
Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai says, "People of Tamil Nadu are with PM Modi. We are confident, our party is strong and the people are with us and June 4 will be a historic result for NDA...In Karnataka, we are expecting a clean sweep this time. BJP will be the number-one party in Telangana... Tamil Nadu this time will deliver a very big resounding result, an increase in vote share...Dravidian politics time is over..."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling LIVE
Congress leader & former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says, "I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara. I have full hope that they will stand by the truth." His son and Congress leader Nakul Nath is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat
Lok Sabha Elections Polling LIVE: Actor Ajith Casts His Vote In Thiruvanmiyur
Actor Ajith Kumar arrives at a polling Booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast his vote in the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha polls.
Lok Sabha Chunav Voting LIVE: PM Modi Encourages Record Voter Turnout
On Friday, as the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began with polling in 102 constituencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on voters to turn out in unprecedented numbers. He made a special appeal to young and first-time voters to participate actively in the voting process.
“The 2024 Lok Sabha elections kick off today! With 102 seats across 21 States and UTs participating in the polls, I encourage all eligible voters in these constituencies to cast their votes in record numbers,” he stated in a post on X.
He further emphasized, “I specifically urge the young and those voting for the first time to come out in large numbers. Remember, every vote is important and every voice makes a difference!” Modi made this appeal in several Indian languages.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Bihar Commences Voting for 4 Seats
Voting kicked off for four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar under stringent security measures, as stated by a senior official. The polling, which began at 7 am in Nawada, Aurangabad, Gaya, and Jamui, will continue until 6 pm.
In these four constituencies, the future of 38 candidates will be determined by over 75 lakh voters. In Nawada and Aurangabad, as well as the reserved seats of Gaya and Jamui, robust security arrangements have been implemented. Nearly 5,000 polling booths in these districts, which have a history of naxal violence, have been designated as “sensitive”.
Among the four seats, Nawada has the largest voter base with 20.06 lakh voters. Gaya has the smallest number of voters, 18.18 lakh, but the largest number of candidates, 14. In this constituency, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, an ally of the NDA, is attempting once again to secure a seat in Parliament.
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Chunav Voting LIVE: Voting Begins For 5 Lok Sabha Seats
Voting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand started on Friday morning, according to election officials. The voting, which is taking place at 11,729 polling stations, started at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm. The seats up for election in Uttarakhand are Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and the reserved seat of Almora. Over 83 lakh voters will be deciding the future of the 55 candidates running for these seats.
The BJP has fielded its sitting MPs Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, and Ajay Tamta from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, and Almora respectively. The party has changed its candidates in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal, with former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat replacing Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in Haridwar and Anil Baluni replacing Tirath Singh Rawat in Pauri Garhwal.
The Congress has nominated former state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal from Pauri Garhwal, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s son Virendra Rawat from Haridwar, Jot Singh Gunsola from Tehri Garhwal, Prakash Joshi from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and Pradeep Tamta from Almora.
Lok Sabha Chunav Phase 1 Polling LIVE: Voting Begins In 12 Seats Of Rajasthan
The first phase of elections for the Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan started on Friday morning, with voting for 12 out of the total 25 seats. The voting, which started at 7 am, is taking place in several constituencies including Churu, Nagaur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, and Dausa, and will go on until 6 pm.
In this round of the two-phase election in Rajasthan, over 2.54 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. A total of 114 candidates are vying for the 12 seats. In the 2014 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won all 25 seats in Rajasthan. In the 2019 elections, the National Democratic Alliance won 25 seats, with the saffron party securing 24 seats and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party winning one seat.
Sikkim Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling LIVE: Voting Begins For Lone Seat
Voting for the 32 assembly seats and the single Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim started at the same time at 7 am on Friday. The voting is planned to finish at 5 pm. There are over 4.64 lakh voters who can vote to choose their representatives in the assembly and a Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from this state in the Himalayas.
There are 146 candidates in total, including the current Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the previous Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, the former football player Bhaichung Bhutia, and Tamang’s wife Krishna Kumari Rai. They are all competing for the 32 assembly seats.
The current Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and SDF’s PD Rai are two of the 14 candidates for the single Lok Sabha seat. Both Tamang and Chamling are running in two assembly constituencies each.
The voting is happening in 573 polling stations. Of these, 88 are in cities and 485 are in the countryside, according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Sikkim, D Anandan.
There are 13 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Sikkim for the election. Five of these companies are from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and eight are from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
Lok Sabha Elections Polling LIVE: 8 Union Ministers In Fray In Phase 1
Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, who has overseen a significant growth in the country’s infrastructure, is running for election in Nagpur, Maharashtra. His fellow cabinet members Sarbananda Sonowal, Jitendra Singh, Bhupender Yadav, and Arjun Ram Meghwal are also contesting from Dibrugarh in Assam, Udhampur in J&K, and Alwar and Bikaner in Rajasthan, respectively.
Union Minister Kiran Rijiju is in the race from Arunachal Pradesh, where he is up against former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki of the Congress. His colleague in the ministry, L. Murugan, is running in the Nilgiris constituency of Tamil Nadu, where his opponent is DMK leader and former Union Minister A. Raja. Another minister, Nisith Pramanik, is contesting from Cooch Behar in West Bengal.
Lok Sabha Chunav Phase 1 Polling LIVE: RSS Chief Casts His Vote In Nagpur
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is the NDA candidate from here.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting Live: Polling Begins In 102 Seats
Polling begin for the first phase of Lok Sabha Chunav at 7 am on Friday. Over 16.63 crore voters, including 35 lakh first-time voters and 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years, are eligible to head to 1.87 lakh polling stations across the country to decide the fate of 1,625 candidates,