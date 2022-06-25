NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA CRISIS

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: 'Our own people have backstabbed us', says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Amid rebellion in Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for the party's national executive committee today at 1 pm.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 07:44 AM IST
  • CM Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the BJP is behind the rebellion in the Shiv Sena
  • Thackeray called for the party's national executive committee today at 1 pm

Maharashtra political crisis: Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the BJP is behind the rebellion in the Shiv Sena. He said that BJP’s only objective now is to ‘finish Shiv Sena’. On Friday, (June 24), Thackeray had held a virtual meeting with district chiefs on the issue and called for the party's national executive committee today at 1 pm, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs including Shinde for "not attending" the legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. Reacting to the development, Shinde tweeted, "You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his party is open to mulling leaving the ruling alliance MVA alliance if the rebel MLAs return to Mumbai and discuss their issues with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest updates on the Maharashtra Political Crisis. 

