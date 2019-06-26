Mike Pompeo in India live updates: Trade and defence ties key focus areas

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in India late on Tuesday night and over the course of his three-day state visit, is expected to hold talks primarily focusing on closer Indo-US ties, especially in the areas of defence and trade ties.

This is the second visit of Pompeo to India. He was in India in 2018 for the maiden 2+2 dialogue between defence and foreign ministers of US and India.

Here are the live and latest updates from Wednesday: