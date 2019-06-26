Mike Pompeo in India live updates: Trade and defence ties key focus areas

26 June 2019, 10:53 AM
MEA says PM Modi and Pompeo exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship.
26 June 2019, 10:36 AM
Pompeo meets PM Modi.
26 June 2019, 10:20 AM
Pompeo to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly.
26 June 2019, 10:19 AM
India could also bring up the topic of oil import from Iran during Pompeo's stay in the country.
26 June 2019, 10:18 AM
India is likely to bring up the prevailing situation in Iran where tensions have increased following the shooting down of an American drone aircraft. Iran says the drone had entered its airspace - a charge denied by the US which has imposed fresh sanctions against the country.
India's concern primarily stems from the presence of a number of expats living in Iran. India also says it has a strong and legitimate interest in maintaining stability and peace in the region.
26 June 2019, 10:16 AM
The Indian government maintains that it wishes to have close and cordial ties with all countries in the world but that it would continue to follow a foreign policy that is independent from any external influence.
26 June 2019, 10:15 AM
US and India have been deepening their ties in recent years with Donald Trump underlining the need for the two countries to come together as the world's largest democracies. Strategy experts, however, believe that the US wants to prop up India as a counterweight to China.