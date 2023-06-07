topStoriesenglish2618602
NewsIndia
MUMBAI LATEST BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: IMD Warns Cyclone 'Biparjoy' To Intensify Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm In The Next 24 Hours

Mumbai Latest News Today: The cyclone 'Biparjoy', which has intensified from a deep depression, is expected to cause a delay in the arrival of monsoon in Mumbai, scroll down for all latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:47 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: IMD Warns Cyclone 'Biparjoy' To Intensify Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm In The Next 24 Hours
LIVE Blog

Mumbai Today News Live: Mumbai's monsoon season is expected to be delayed as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclone named 'Biparjoy,' which is predicted to strengthen even further. As a result of this cyclone, Mumbai may experience a heavy spell of rain today.

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For All Latest Updates

07 June 2023
10:28 AM

Mumbai Daily News Live: Wind Speed Of Cyclone To Reach 125-135 kmph Today

IMD warns the wind speed of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will reach 125-135 kmph today as it may be turned into very severe cyclonic storm. In the statement, IMD said, “It is likely to move nearly noverwards during next 24 hours and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would then move north-northwestwards during subsequent 3 days.”

10:18 AM

Mumbai Latest Breaking News: Cyclonic Storm 'BIPARJOY' Moves Northwards

Mumbai is bracing for heavy rainfall as the deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Indian Meteriological department (IMD) warns the cyclone to be intensified into severe cylone storm (SCS) today, casuing heavy rainfalls in the adjacent shores. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile