Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: IMD Warns Cyclone 'Biparjoy' To Intensify Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm In The Next 24 Hours
Mumbai Latest News Today: The cyclone 'Biparjoy', which has intensified from a deep depression, is expected to cause a delay in the arrival of monsoon in Mumbai, scroll down for all latest updates.
Trending Photos
Mumbai Today News Live: Mumbai's monsoon season is expected to be delayed as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclone named 'Biparjoy,' which is predicted to strengthen even further. As a result of this cyclone, Mumbai may experience a heavy spell of rain today.
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For All Latest Updates
Mumbai Daily News Live: Wind Speed Of Cyclone To Reach 125-135 kmph Today
IMD warns the wind speed of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will reach 125-135 kmph today as it may be turned into very severe cyclonic storm. In the statement, IMD said, “It is likely to move nearly noverwards during next 24 hours and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would then move north-northwestwards during subsequent 3 days.”
Mumbai Latest Breaking News: Cyclonic Storm 'BIPARJOY' Moves Northwards
Mumbai is bracing for heavy rainfall as the deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Indian Meteriological department (IMD) warns the cyclone to be intensified into severe cylone storm (SCS) today, casuing heavy rainfalls in the adjacent shores.