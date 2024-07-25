Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA RAIN

Maharashtra Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy Downpour Throw Life Out Of Gear In Mumbai, Pune

Maharashtra Rain LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall across the state.

Written By Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai (Pic: ANI)
LIVE Blog

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the country with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Gujarat and Maharashtra. An orange alert has been issued to Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Goa. In Maharashtra, the situation has been grim. Overflowing lakes and severe waterlogging have thrown the city's daily life out of gear, while Pune has witnessed at least three deaths following electrocution while a landslide claimed the life of one. In several areas of Maharashtra, colleges and schools have declared holidays. 

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on Maharashtra rain.

25 July 2024
12:08 IST

Heavy Rains In Mumbai Affect Flight Timings

Due to heavy rains, airlines have issued an alert asking passengers to check flight timings before heading to the airport. Check out Air India's post on X:

 

11:58 IST

Pune Rain: Heavy Downpour Forces Water From Khadakwasla Dam To Be Released

Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity on Thursday. As per information from the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6 a.m. at a rate of 40,000 cusecs.

11:52 IST

Maharashtra Rain Live Updates: 4 Die In Pune

A landslide along the Pune-Kolad Road in the Tamhini Ghat section around 2.30 am on Thursday led to the death of a 30-year-old man while another person was injured. 3 more people died in Pune due to electrocution. The men were electrocuted when they were trying to move their handcart in the Deccan area.

 

11:49 IST

Maharashtra Rain: Capital Mumbai Witness Heavy Rainfall

Due to continuous rainfall, Mumbai traffic is witnessing congestion in different parts of the town. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, an orange alert has also been issued in the state warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) from July 26 to July 27 in Maharashtra.

