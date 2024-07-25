Maharashtra Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy Downpour Throw Life Out Of Gear In Mumbai, Pune

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the country with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Gujarat and Maharashtra. An orange alert has been issued to Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Goa. In Maharashtra, the situation has been grim. Overflowing lakes and severe waterlogging have thrown the city's daily life out of gear, while Pune has witnessed at least three deaths following electrocution while a landslide claimed the life of one. In several areas of Maharashtra, colleges and schools have declared holidays.

