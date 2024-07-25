Maharashtra Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy Downpour Throw Life Out Of Gear In Mumbai, Pune
Maharashtra Rain LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall across the state.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of the country with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Gujarat and Maharashtra. An orange alert has been issued to Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Goa. In Maharashtra, the situation has been grim. Overflowing lakes and severe waterlogging have thrown the city's daily life out of gear, while Pune has witnessed at least three deaths following electrocution while a landslide claimed the life of one. In several areas of Maharashtra, colleges and schools have declared holidays.
Heavy Rains In Mumbai Affect Flight Timings
Due to heavy rains, airlines have issued an alert asking passengers to check flight timings before heading to the airport. Check out Air India's post on X:
#ImportantUpdate: Flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement.
— Air India (@airindia) July 25, 2024
Pune Rain: Heavy Downpour Forces Water From Khadakwasla Dam To Be Released
Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity on Thursday. As per information from the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6 a.m. at a rate of 40,000 cusecs.
Maharashtra Rain Live Updates: 4 Die In Pune
A landslide along the Pune-Kolad Road in the Tamhini Ghat section around 2.30 am on Thursday led to the death of a 30-year-old man while another person was injured. 3 more people died in Pune due to electrocution. The men were electrocuted when they were trying to move their handcart in the Deccan area.
Maharashtra Rain: Capital Mumbai Witness Heavy Rainfall
Due to continuous rainfall, Mumbai traffic is witnessing congestion in different parts of the town. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, an orange alert has also been issued in the state warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) from July 26 to July 27 in Maharashtra.