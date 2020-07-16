LIVE: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert for next 48 hours

16 July 2020, 08:20 AM
Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and at isolated places during next 12 hours.
Rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to be realized during next 12 hours. It is very much in accordance with our forecast of Scattered Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated Extremely heavy falls.
— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 15, 2020
16 July 2020, 07:55 AM
Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the West coast and east-west shear zone in mid tropospheric levels. Enhanced rainfall activity over the region is expected till July 16 with significant reduction thereafter, the IMD predicted in its bulletin on Wednesday.
16 July 2020, 07:52 AM
The regional Met centre has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain very likely in city and suburbs. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 and a minimum of 26 degrees Celcius in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.
16 July 2020, 07:49 AM
Regional Met centre has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. There is a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 and a minimum of 24 degrees Celcius in Mumbai for the next 24 hours.