LIVE: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert for next 48 hours

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts following heavy rains in the region. The Met department has predicted that the city witll continue to receive heavy downpour for the next 48 hours .

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 08:20
Comments |

Mumbai: Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the West coast and east-west shear zone in mid tropospheric levels enhanced rainfall activity is likely over the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts following heavy rains in the region. The Met department has predicted that the city witll continue to receive heavy downpour for the next 48 hours .

The Bandra Kurla Complex (East) received 201 mm of rain, Colaba 152 mm, Santa Cruz 159.4 mm, Mahalaxmi 129 mm and Ram Mandir 130 mm since 8.30 am on Wednesday, as per the weather department.

Following heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas.

Areas like Dadar, Sion, Hindmata and Jogeshwari report waterlogging issues every year during the monsoons. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for more on rains in Mumbai:

16 July 2020, 08:20 AM

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and at isolated places during next 12 hours.

16 July 2020, 07:55 AM

Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the West coast and east-west shear zone in mid tropospheric levels. Enhanced rainfall activity over the region is expected till July 16 with significant reduction thereafter, the IMD predicted in its bulletin on Wednesday.

16 July 2020, 07:52 AM

The regional Met centre has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain very likely in city and suburbs. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 and a minimum of 26 degrees Celcius in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. 

16 July 2020, 07:49 AM

Regional Met centre has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. There is a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 and a minimum of 24 degrees Celcius in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. 

