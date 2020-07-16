LIVE: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert for next 48 hours

Mumbai: Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the West coast and east-west shear zone in mid tropospheric levels enhanced rainfall activity is likely over the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts following heavy rains in the region. The Met department has predicted that the city witll continue to receive heavy downpour for the next 48 hours .

The Bandra Kurla Complex (East) received 201 mm of rain, Colaba 152 mm, Santa Cruz 159.4 mm, Mahalaxmi 129 mm and Ram Mandir 130 mm since 8.30 am on Wednesday, as per the weather department.

Following heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas.

Areas like Dadar, Sion, Hindmata and Jogeshwari report waterlogging issues every year during the monsoons.

