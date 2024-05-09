Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747864
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 09.05.2024 Dear Mahanadi lake sandpiper 1 PM 6 PM 8 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT Shortly- 1 Crore first prize complete winners list

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 09-05-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, May 09, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2024, 09:25 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 09-05-2024 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 09-05-2024 Thursday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 09-05-2024 May

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: 

 

Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: 

 

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is Delhi's new don 'Bhau'?
DNA Video
DNA: Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress chief
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen if Hindus decrease in India?
DNA Video
DNA: War of Words over Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA Video
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA Video
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal Governor has special power?