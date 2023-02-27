Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates | BJP Leads In Nagaland, NPP In Meghalaya

Meghalaya Elections 2023 Live Updates: The polling in Meghalaya for 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies concluded on Monday (February 27). Nearly 64 per cent of 21.6 lakh electors exercised their franchise till 3 pm in the Meghalaya Assembly elections, as polling remained largely peaceful since morning, officials said on Monday.

Nagaland Elections 2023 Live Updates: Nagaland on Monday (February 27) voted for 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies, as BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was declared winner uncontested from Zunheboto district's Akuluto constituency after his opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on the last day for withdrawal of nominations, which was February 10.