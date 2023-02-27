topStoriesenglish2577749
MEGHALAYA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2023

Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates | BJP Leads In Nagaland, NPP In Meghalaya

Meghalaya and Nagaland each voted for 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in the state on Monday (February 27). While Meghalaya recorded 64 per cent voter turnout Nagaland had over 82% polling.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:48 PM IST|Source:

Meghalaya Elections 2023 Live Updates: The polling in Meghalaya for 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies concluded on Monday  (February 27). Nearly 64 per cent of 21.6 lakh electors exercised their franchise till 3 pm in the Meghalaya Assembly elections, as polling remained largely peaceful since morning, officials said on Monday.

Nagaland Elections 2023 Live Updates: Nagaland on Monday (February 27) voted for 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies, as BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was declared winner uncontested from Zunheboto district's Akuluto constituency after his opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on the last day for withdrawal of nominations, which was February 10.

Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.

27 February 2023
19:39 PM

Meghalaya Exit Poll 2023 Vote Share

The polling for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections concluded on Monday and as per the exit poll trends 27% voters cast their franchise for NPP while BJP has got nearly 18% of votes. Congress' vote share is 7% , TMC- 19%, PDF- 4% and UDP-9%.

19:37 PM

Meghalaya Exit Poll 2023 Live

19:32 PM

Meghalaya Exit Poll 2023 Congress Vote Share

The Congress has again landed in soup as trends show only 3-6 seats in its share for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023.

19:27 PM

Meghalaya Exit Poll 2023 BJP Seat Share

BJP is expected to secure 6 to 11 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023.

 

 

19:22 PM

Nagaland Exit Poll 2023

BJP is leading the exist polls for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 with 35-43 seats while congress is managing to gain just 1-3 seats in the Vidhan Sabha Chunav

19:16 PM

Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Polls 2023

19:11 PM

Meghalaya Exitpolls 2023 

According to exit poll trends, NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. BJP is on 6-12 seats while congress is on 3-6 seats.

19:08 PM

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Exit Poll

