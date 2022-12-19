LIVE Updates | Political News: NCP MLA reaches assembly with two-and-a-half-month-old child in her lap
Maharashtra Politics: NCP MLA reaches assembly with two-and-a-half-month-old child in her lap, says THIS- WATCH
In Nagpur, Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Babulal Ahire surprised everyone during the winter session of the assembly on Monday. The woman MLA reached the assembly with her two-and-a-half-month-old son in her lap and also participated in the proceedings of the house. She said, "I am a mother now, but I have come to the assembly to answer the questions of my voters."
देवळालीच्या @NCPspeaks आमदार सौ. @SarojAhire113 ताई आज आपल्या अडीच महिन्यांच्या प्रशंसकला घेऊन विधिमंडळ अधिवेशनात सहभागी झाल्या आहेत.अवघ्या अडीच महिन्यांच्या बाळाला घेऊन कामकाजात सहभागी होऊन ताईंनी मतदारसंघाप्रति जबाबदारी आणि कर्तव्य परायणतेचे उत्कृष्ट उदाहरण प्रस्थापित केले आहे pic.twitter.com/ZXcFUh5bpi
— Dhananjay Munde (@dhananjay_munde) December 19, 2022
'Chullu Bhar Pani mein Doob maare': Union Minister Giriraj Singh ATTACKS Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He said, "Chullu Bhar Pani mein Doob maare Rahul Gandhi. He is insulting Indian soldiers. Rahul knows neither the geography nor the history of the country. Rahul's maternal grandfather, Nehru, gave thousands of kilometers of land to China. Today, under Modi's regime, soldiers answer by looking eye to eye. Then whether it is Galwan or Tawang. Xi Jinping knows Modi, so he does not dare to enter. If Modi knows friendship, he also knows how to answer. The world is praising PM Modi. The CIA is saying that there is no nuclear war in Russia-Ukraine because of India and Rahul is criticizing it."
'BJP bidding crores to buy AAP MLAs, BUT...': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes SENSATIONAL claim
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the BJP is bidding crores to buy MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party but none of the MLAs is ready to sell. He said in the party meeting in Delhi on Sunday that the BJP bid crores for AAP MLAs in Goa but none was sold. AAP MLAs of Punjab also turned them away empty-handed. The Chief Minister sarcastically said that the Congress had not yet been able to form its cabinet in Himachal Pradesh. After forming the government, if this party takes so much time, the BJP will get a chance to sabotage it.
