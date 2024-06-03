Advertisement
LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Bjp Facing Challenge From Congress

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan come only a few months after the assembly polls, which the BJP swept by bagging 115 of the 199 seats contested, while the Congress stood a distant second with 69 seats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections
LIVE Blog

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections Live: From the bustling streets of Jaipur to the tranquil deserts of Jaisalmer, the people of Rajasthan are eagerly awaiting results day, which will reshape the development and economic structure of the state. Rajasthan, with its 25 seats, is crucial for any party to register a thumping victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre and a third straight single-party majority.

The BJP secured victory in all 25 seats during the general elections of both 2014 and 2019. The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan come only a few months after the assembly polls, which the BJP swept by bagging 115 of the 199 seats contested, while the Congress stood a distant second with 69 seats.

The BJP is facing a close contest on multiple Lok Sabha seats this time. There will be a head-to-head battle between the Congress and the BJP in 22 seats, while Barmer and Banswara will witness a three-way competition. Around 10 seats are anticipated to be favourable for the Congress and its allies.

There are indications that the BJP might not secure victory in all 25 seats this time due to growing anti-incumbency sentiments after a decade in power. The exit polls have also made predictions on this line.

A total of 266 candidates are competing for the 25 seats, with 19 being women candidates. Among them, the BJP has nominated five women candidates, while the Congress has three. Notably, the BJP has re-nominated four Union Ministers—Bhupendra Chaudhary from Alwar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur, Kailash Chaumostdhary from Barmer, and Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner—alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from Kota.

On the other hand, the key figures in the Congress lineup include Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore, former Union Minister and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi from Bhilwara, and former Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas from Jaipur.

The total number of constituencies in Rajasthan is 25. The full list of constituencies is as follows - Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jalore, Jhalawar Baran, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur.

The counting of votes will commence today.

STAY Tuned With the Live Updates Here-

03 June 2024
22:58 IST

Rajasthan Election Results 2024 Live: Recap Of The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the BJP won 24 seats, and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won 1. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the average winning margin for the BJP and its former ally RLP across all 25 seats in Rajasthan was 3.40 lakh votes. In the Bhilwara area for the Lok Sabha, Subhash Chandra Baheria from the BJP won against Rampal Sharma from Congress by a huge margin of 612,000 votes.

