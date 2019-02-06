हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned after condoling death of BJD member

The House paid silent tribute to Ladu Kishore Swain and was then adjourned for the day.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday without transacting any business as a mark of respect for Biju Janata Dal member Ladu Kishore Swain, who died on Tuesday.

Soon after the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced that the Odisha MP had passed away.

The House paid silent tribute to the member and was then adjourned for the day.

Ladu Kishore Swain was member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2009 and he was also elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Aska constituency in May 2014.

Swain died at age 71 on Tuesday night. He was admitted to Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday due to kidney-related ailments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed their grief on passing away of the BJD leader on twitter.
 

