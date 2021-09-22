हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jitan Ram Manjhi

Lord Ram not real, Ramayan not a true story: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi sparks row

Manjhi’s statement comes after talks on the inclusion of Ramayan in the academic curriculum in Bihar just as it was done in Madhya Pradesh.

Lord Ram not real, Ramayan not a true story: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi sparks row
File Photo

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday (September 22) sparked a row after he said he doesn’t believe Lord Ram to be a historical figure and that Ramayan is just a mythological story.

The president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) said, “I don’t consider the Ramayan to be a true story, and I do not believe that Lord Ram was a great historical person.”

However, Manjhi said that he admired the teachings of Ramayan saying its lessons provide valuable learning.

Manjhi’s statement comes after talks on the inclusion of Ramayan in the academic curriculum in Bihar just as it was done in Madhya Pradesh.

Soon after his remarks, political leaders from across different parties came down heavily on him.

“No one can erase the existence of Lord Ram and the relevance of Ramayan from our society,” said State BJP spokesman Prem Ranjan Patel.

He said that people who do not believe in Lord Ram need to read Ramayan.

The opposition leaders of the RJD and Congress also criticized the statement saying the relevance of Lord Ram should not be questioned.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jitan Ram ManjhiRamayanLord RamBihar
Next
Story

IAS, IPS officers can keep gifts received from foreign dignitaries: Centre

Must Watch

PT4M22S

I also doubt that Narendra Giri ji committed suicide - Keshav Prasad Maurya