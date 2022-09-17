'LOVE will prevail over politics of HATE...': Rahul Gandhi DANCES during Bharat Jodo Yatra - WATCH

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (September 17, 2022) took a veiled dig at the central government and said that his party`s Bharat Jodo Yatra will make sure that love prevails over politics of hate.

“Our love will prevail over the politics of hate. People are my companions and together we are connecting India,” said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

Earlier, ahead of the launch of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had shared an emotional note, saying he had lost his father to the "politics of hate" and was not ready to "lose his beloved country to it".

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," Mr Gandhi tweeted along with a picture of him paying respects to his father.

Meanwhile, today, Gandhi said that the Congress party`s Bharat Jodo Yatra is a fight for fair wages, protection against exploitation and ensuring social society. Congress` Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its tenth day with party leaders led by former party president started the march from Puthiyakavu on Friday. The yatra started at 6:40 am from Puthiyakavu in Kollam district today.

The Yatra is in its Kerala leg and would traverse through the state for the next 13 days. The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.

From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

(Wit agency inputs)