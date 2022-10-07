'Low Standard': Devendra Fadnavis hits out at Uddhav Thackeray for remarks on Eknath Shinde's grandson

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemned Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's statements about the minor grandson of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the Dussehra rally on October 5 and dubbed them as being of "low standard". During his speech, Thackeray attacked CM Shinde as he referred to his son (Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde) as a brat and said his one-and-half-year-old grandson Rudransh has an eye on the corporator's post. Addressing a press conference here after chairing a district planning committee meeting, Fadnavis said, "I feel very bad that a leader like Uddhav Ji mentions Eknath Shinde's grandson and comments on it. This is very low standard. Thackeray should publicly take back his words."

"Where are we headed to in Maharashtra if we are commenting on a one-and-half-year-old child? I express strong displeasure at such comments," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader added.

On a query about Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting, Fadnavis said such interactions have been going on (among the opposition) for the past seven to eight years but all in vain as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lives in the heart of the people.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that "the "huge" crowd at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally in Mumbai showed who leads the real Shiv Sena." Fadnavis also dubbed the other rally held by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday as "Shimga", a pejorative term used to describe abusive rhetoric. He himself did not listen to the speeches of both Thackeray and Shinde when they were underway, the BJP leader said.