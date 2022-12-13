Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for 'be ready to kill Modi' remark

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria was on Tuesday (December 13, 2022) arrested for his controversial 'be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution' remark about the prime minister. The former MP minister was arrested by the police from his residence in Hata town of the state's Damoh district.

"A police team went to his house around 5.30 am to inform him about the arrest. They took him to Pawai (in Panna district) around 7 am," Hata sub divisional officer of police Virendra Bahadur Singh told news agency PTI.

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh | Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria detained by Panna Police from his residence, in connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi’ remarks. FIR was registered against him in Pawai of Panna yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Q62OUvGuM1 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday, Pateria was heard telling Congress workers at a meeting in Pawai, "Be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him."

"... Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him," he had said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was then registered on Monday afternoon at the Pawai police station in Panna district against him for making the remarks against PM Narendra Modi.

The FIR was registered against Pateria under sections 451 (House-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing public mischief), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Congress denounced the remarks made by its leader in Madhya Pradesh against Prime Minister Modi, saying they are not acceptable to the party and need to be condemned.

"Absolutely reprehensible! No such words should be used against the prime minister or against anyone. The Congress party denounces, condemns such statements," AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera said when asked about the comments in the national capital.

He said even if it was a misunderstanding or a slip of tongue, he should not have used such words.

"There is no excuse to use any such language against anyone including and especially the prime minister," Khera said.

Pateria, however, issued a video statement clarifying he meant to "defeat" PM Modi in the elections but his remarks were wrongly presented.

"A video related to a mandal meeting yesterday at Pawai has surfaced. I am a follower of Mahatma Gandhi who can't talk about killing anyone. It was wrongly presented. I wanted to say defeat Modi to protect the Constitution, Dalits, tribals and minorities and also to remove unemployment," he said.