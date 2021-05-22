These states extended COVID-19 lockdown, curfew to curb infections

New Delhi: As India is grappling with the second wave of deadly COVID-19, several states and Union Territories have extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown or curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

India on Saturday (May 22, 2021) reported over 2,57,299 new infections and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry's data.

The total caseload of the country now stands at 2,62,89,290, of which, 2,95,525 people have succumbed to the virus, while 2,30,70,365 have recovered.

Here is the list of states which have extended lockdown or corona curfews this week:

Kerala

The Kerala government on Friday (May 21, 2021) announced that it will be extending the state-wide lockdown till May 30, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8, 2021 after weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons.

Kerala on Friday reported 29,673 cases and 142 deaths. The average positivity rate in the state was 23.23 percent on Friday.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Friday (May 21, 2021) extended the state-wide COVID-19 lockdown for two weeks till June 7. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made the announcement on Friday saying that the decision has been taken after a meeting with officials and ministers. Karnataka first imposed COVID-19 lockdown on May 10, 2021.

Karnataka on Friday reported 32,218 cases and 353 deaths. The positivity rate has been over 20 per cent in 27 of the 30 districts in the state.

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday (May 21, 2021) announced that the state government is extending its ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till May 31 in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

After a state cabinet meeting, the Goa CM said, "We are extending state curfew to May 31. Norms will continue as they were.” Earlier, the authorities had imposed a 15-day long curfew from May 9, 2021.

Goa on Friday reported 1,625 cases and 30 deaths. The positivity rate in the state was 32 percent on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday (May 21, 2021) extended the ongoing curfew in Bhopal amid a spike in Covid-19 cases till 31 May. The decision to extend the corona curfew has been taken in a meeting of the Bhopal Crisis Management Team. Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 4,384 cases and 79 deaths.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday (May 22, 2021) said that corona curfew will be lifted from June 1. "But unlocking should be done in a way that virus doesn't spread again," he said.

Other than Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, many other states have imposed lockdown-like curbs to contain spread of COVID-19.

Here’s the complete list:

Uttar Pradesh: Corona curfew till 7 am on May 24

Delhi: Lockdown till 5 am on May 24

Maharashtra: Lockdown till 7 am on June 1

Jharkhand: Partial lockdown till May 27

Haryana: Lockdown restrictions till May 24

Jammu and Kashmir: Corona curfew till 7 am on May 24

Himachal Pradesh: Corona curfew till 7 am on May 26

Chhattisgarh: Lockdown restrictions till May 31

Bihar: Lockdown restrictions till May 25

