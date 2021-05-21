Goa extends lockdown restrictions till May 31, check what’s allowed, what’s not

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday (May 21, 2021) announced that the state government is extending its ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till May 31 in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

After a state cabinet meeting, the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced, "We are extending state curfew to May 31. Norms will continue as they were.”

"We don't want to mix up the two infections. A separate treatment protocol will be worked out for mucormycosis patients," the minister said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant added that a separate 25-bed ward will be dedicated to treat people suffering from the fungal infection, which is prevalent in COVID-19 patients who have recovered. "Places such as Delhi were bifurcating the cases of black fungus from coronavirus cases," he said.

Earlier, the authorities had imposed a 15-day long curfew from May 9, 2021. The restrictions imposed were that the stores selling essential items, including grocery stores will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm. Additionally, medical stores will also be functional, and restaurant kitchens will be allowed to stay open from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.

As per the earlier order, activities including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and other congregations; a gathering of five or more persons in public places and use of buses except for people going for duty or medical emergencies (with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent) will be prohibited.

Goa on Thursday (May 21, 2021) registered 1,582 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,41,567.As per the Goa health department, the death toll stands at 2,272.

