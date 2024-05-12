Advertisement
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

A total of eight Lok Sabha sets are slated to vote in the phase 4 of the elections, the voting on all booths will begin at 7AM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 12, 2024, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lok Sabha elections for 8 out of the total 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh are slated for phase 4 on May 13, and counting of votes will be done on June 4. In the fourth phase, the polls will be conducted in 96 constituencies across 10 states. The states going for polls include Andhra Pradesh (25), Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Odisha (4), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13), and West Bengal (8). 

Madhya Pradesh Phase 4 Voting Date and Time 

The fourth phase of the 18th general Lok Sabha elections is set to commence on May 13. The voting for all 8 seats in Madhya Pradesh will begin at 7AM and conclude by 5PM, ensuring ample time for all eligible individuals to cast their votes.  

Madhya Pradesh Phase 4: Key Candidates, Constituencies  

In Madhya Pradesh, the stage is set for both the ruling party and the main opposition to compete in the upcoming elections. The constituencies slated for Phase 4 of the elections include:

Dewas: Mahendra Singh Solanki (BJP) vs Rajendra Malviya (Congress) 

Ujjain: Anil Firojiya (BJP) vs Mahesh Parmar (Congress) 

Mandsour: Sudhir Gupta (BJP) vs Dilip Singh Gurjar (Congress) 

Ratlam: Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan (BJP) vs Kaantilal Bhuria (Congress) 

Dhar: Savitri Thakur (BJP) vs Radheshyam Muvel (Congress) 

Indore: Shakar Lalwani (BJP) vs Akshay Kanti Bam (Congress) 

Khargone: Gajendra Patel (BJP) vs Porlal Kharte (Congress) 

Khandwa: Gyaneshwar Patil (BJP) vs Narendra Patel (Congress)

