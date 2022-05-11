Madhya Pradesh minister's daughter-in-law found hanging at home: Reports

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar's daughter-in-law Savita Parmar allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday in Ponchaner village of Kalapipal tehsil in Shajapur District of Madhya Pradesh. Savita Parmar was found hanging at their residence.

The relatives of Savita Parmar have confirmed the incident. The cause of the incident is alleged to be a "family problem" although nothing has been confirmed yet by the police. 22-year-old Savita Parmar was married to Devraj Singh, son of Inder Singh Parmar for the last three years. The body was sent postmortem this morning. Further details are awaited.