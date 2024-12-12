Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion On December 14: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Confirms After Meeting Amit Shah

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced that the much-anticipated cabinet expansion in Maharashtra is set to take place on December 14. The announcement came shortly after Pawar's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pawar stated, "I went to wish him (Sharad Pawar) on his birthday... Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra will take place on December 14."

Cabinet Expansion: Key Developments

The cabinet expansion has been a long-standing point of discussion within Maharashtra's political circles, with leaders across party lines urging for additional appointments to accommodate representatives from various factions. The confirmation from Pawar is expected to put an end to speculation and pave the way for new appointments within the state government.

Ajit Pawar on Parbhani Violence

Addressing the recent violence in Parbhani city, Pawar assured the public that the situation is now under control. "The situation has been under control since last night... law and order is fine there," he said, commending the authorities for their swift response to the unrest.