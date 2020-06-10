Maharashtra HSC result 2020 for class 12 not to be declared on June 10, may release in July

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not declare Maharashtra HSC result 2020 for 12th class on Wednesday (June 10), according to latest update. It is learnt that the announcement of result has been delayed because the evaluation work of the exam papers is still incomplete due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the Maharashtra government to announce Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020 by June 10. The state government had earlier agreed to release the result on June 10 but according to reports, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad hinted a delay in the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2020. The minister hinted that it is likely that the result will be announced in July.

According to Gaikwad, the answer sheets were collected from post offices and the centres to be sent to the teachers for evaluation and the government is monitoring the process since May 18, 2020. The Maharashtra Board has recently cancelled the Geography Exam and announced that the students will be awarded average marks.

The Maharashtra class 12 board examinations for 2019-20 were conducted from February 18 to March 20 across nine divisions of the state - Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. Around 1.5 million students sat for the examination.

Maharashtra government has also cancelled the Final year university exams in the state due to the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state.