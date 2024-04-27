Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timings, Key Candidates And Phase 3 Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: After the completion of phase 1 and phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls, political parties and individual candidates are all set to contest in phase 3 on May 7 in 10 states and 2 Union territories including a total of 94 constituencies. Maharashtra is all set to contest polls for its 11 constituencies in phase 3 on May 7 and counting for all the seats will take place on June 4. The states going to polls in phase 3 are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat.

The voting for these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Maharastra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Raigad: Sunil Dattatray Tatkare (NCP-NDA) vs Anant Gite (Shiv Sena (UBT)-INDIA)

Baramati: Sunetra Pawar (NCP-NDA) vs Supriya Sule (NCP(SP)- INDIA)

Osmanabad: Archana Ranajagjitsinha Patil (NCP-NDA) vs Omraj Nimbalkar (Shiv Sena (UBT)-INDIA)

Latur: Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare (BJP-NDA) vs Dr. Shivajirao Kalge (INC-INDIA)

Solapur: Ram Satpute (BJP-NDA) vs Praniti Shinde (INC-INDIA)

Madha: Ranjit Naik-nimbalkar (BJP-NDA) vs Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil (NCP(SP)-INDIA)

Sangli: Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil (BJP-NDA) vs Chandrahar Patil (Shiv Sena (UBT)-INDIA)

Satara: Udayanraje Bhosale (BJP-NDA) vs Shashikant Shinde (NCP(SP)-INDA)

Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg: Konkan strongman Narayan Rane (BJP-NDA) vs Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena (UBT)-INDIA)

Kolhapur: Sanjay Mandlik (Shiv Sena-NDA) vs Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj (INC-INDIA)

Hatkanangle: Dhairyasheel Mane (Shiv Sena-NDA) vs Satyajit Patil (Shiv Sena (UBT)-INDIA)