Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Diaper Factory In Bhiwandi -Watch Video

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a diaper manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane. On Tuesday early morning the fire Blaze and dense smoke visible from Kilomiters.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon after receiving information about the incident. The efforts to douse the flames are underway and no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka. Fire tenders have reached the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/nfS4M3VrUs — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

In visuals from the area, massive flames are seen billowing from a large factory building.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.