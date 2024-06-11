Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Diaper Factory In Bhiwandi -Watch Video

In visuals from the area, massive flames are seen billowing from a large factory building.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a diaper manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane. On Tuesday early morning the fire Blaze and dense smoke visible from Kilomiters. 

The fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon after receiving information about the incident. The efforts to douse the flames are underway and no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

 

 

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

