Maharashtra politics HEATS UP over Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar - Read A to Z about the ongoing controversy HERE

In Maharashtra these days, politics is heating up regarding Shivaji and Savarkar. Not only this, two prominent leaders of the alliance in Maharashtra are at loggerheads over this issue. Recently, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gave a statement regarding Shivaji. In this statement, he said something about which a lot of controversy has arisen. Maratha organizations of the state are protesting and political parties are also reacting openly now. Even Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has demanded the removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Eknath Shinde runs the government only with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP is also involved in this government.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said on Saturday, "Shivaji was a hero of the old times. I'm talking about the new age. You can find your today's hero in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari." Seeing the matter progressing, on Monday Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tried to clarify his position by tweeting a video. He said in his video, "Shivaji Maharaj is our God. We owe more allegiance to him than to our parents."

NCP's Letter to President

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party i.e. the NCP wrote a letter to President Draupadi Murmu on Monday demanding action against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. In his letter to the President, NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged that the Governor has made controversial and such statements on several occasions, which have hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra. He wrote in the letter that such behavior of the state cannot be accepted. Mahesh Tapase wrote in his letter, "The office of the governor is an important institution and as it is written in our constitution, not only the government, but the people of the state look towards the governor as the protector of their constitutional rights." The NCP leader has demanded an independent inquiry from the President. Supriya Sule also attacks the Governor and the BJP. She said, "There seems to be a pattern as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is frequently being insulted by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other BJP leaders."

Sanjay Raut Reacts

Uddhav Thackeray's faction's MP Sanjay Raut has also targeted Governor Koshyari. He said, "We're not ready to consider him as Governor. He's a humble BJP worker. Governor is neutral & shows dignity in his words & conduct. But our Governor speaks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule or Savitribai Phule, has he made a mockery out of Maharashtra?"

Objection From Congress

Congress has also objected to Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement by sharing his video. On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari attended the convocation ceremony of Marathwada University in Aurangabad. In this program, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari were honored with the title of D.Litt. During this time, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had commented on Shivaji. He had said, "When we were studying in school, our teachers used to ask us, who are your idols? Some people liked Subhas Chandra Bose, some liked Nehru and some liked Gandhiji. I think if someone asks you who are your role models? So you don't need to go anywhere. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Bhagat Singh Koshyari further said, "Shivaji is the ideal of the old era. I am talking about the new era. From Bhimrao Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari, you will find everyone here."

Veer Savarkar Controversy

Recently, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi commented on Savarkar. He also held a press conference in Maharashtra and discussed Savarkar's apology and alleged that Savarkar had helped the British. Rahul Gandhi also said that Savarkar had betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel and apologized to the British. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut objected to this and said, "coming to Maharashtra, making such statements about Savarkar will never be accepted." He even said that such statements affect the alliance as well, because Shiv Sena trusts Savarkar.

Uddhav Thackeray Reacts

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also distanced himself from Rahul Gandhi's statement on Savarkar. Uddhav Thackeray said, "We do not support Rahul Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar. We have respect and honor for Veer Savarkar in our hearts. No one can erase his contribution."

The BJP also expressed strong objection to Rahul Gandhi's statement. BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that the people of Maharashtra will give an answer to Rahul Gandhi's comment on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Fadnavis said, "The people of Maharashtra will answer for Rahul Gandhi's shameless statement and behavior about Veer Savarkar. Savarkar is the only leader of the country who had been sentenced to imprisonment before independence. After independence, he faced the imprisonment of starvation. No one else has suffered as many atrocities as he suffered."