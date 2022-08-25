Major Infiltration bid foiled in J-K’s Uri, 3 terrorists killed

Srinagar: Three infiltration bids and one Narco smuggling bid were foiled in the last 72 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. Police have claimed that three terrorists were killed as major Infiltration bid was foiled by the army and police in the Kamalkot area of the Uri region in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police said that jointly army and Baramullah police successfully foiled Infiltration by killing three terrorists in Kamalkot Uri. Kashmir zone police tweeted, "Army and Baramulla Police neutralised 3 infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri. More details to be followed."

Police sources said that the bodies of all the three terrorists along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot, however, their identity is being ascertained. Earlier two infiltration bids were foiled, two Pakistani terrorists were killed while one was captured by the Indian Army in Naushera Sector.

In a statement, Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said, "two major infiltration bids have been eliminated by alert troops deployed along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K).

Meanwhile, BSF in a press release said, “Today during the early hours, alert BSF troops foiled a smuggling bid through the International border in Samba area where a Pakistani intruder was shot. We recovered about 8 Packets of Narcotics (Heroin) on the International border in Samba area.” “The injured smuggler managed to crawl back to Pakistan’s side. Blood stains of injured smuggler were found.”