New Delhi: To check unauthorised proliferation of the Indian Army's new pattern combat dress, the Military Police along with the Udhampur City police recently carried out an awareness campaign. With the unveiling of the new combat dress in January this year, the Indian Army had established ownership of the pattern and design and had applied to the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks. The main reason for conceptualizing such a campaign is the cause of security concerns arising out of the uncontrolled proliferation of existing combat uniforms.

The Indian Army has chalked out plans to take strict action against the dealers who are selling unauthorised but almost similar-looking patterns and fabric uniforms.

Once the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) process is completed, the Army will be able to take legal action and subsequently prosecute the unauthorized shopkeepers selling the combat dress material.

Towards the same goal, the Corps of Military Police in coordination with Udhampur Police and market associations carried out the campaign for sensitizing the shopkeepers in the Udhampur city on August 19 and August 20.

The purpose of this intervention was to dissuade them from selling unauthorised combat uniforms in the interest of national security.