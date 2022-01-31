हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee blocks WB governor on Twitter, says she was 'disturbed' by his posts

West Bengal CM said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Dhankhar.

Mamata Banerjee blocks WB governor on Twitter, says she was &#039;disturbed&#039; by his posts

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (January 31) said she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, "disturbed" by his regular posts against her government on the microblogging platform.

Banerjee also said that Dhankhar has threatened the chief secretary and the director general of police on several occasions.

"I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Everyday he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers," said Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press meet here, the CM said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Dhankhar.

"However, no action has been taken so far," Banerjee, who shares an acrimonious relationship with the governor, said.

